Ole Miss Rebels' Coaches Poll Rankings Reveal Expectations for Pete Golding

As fall camp kicks off across the country this week, the USA Today Coaches Poll released its preseason rankings, officially marking the start of football season. For the Ole Miss Rebels, that means starting the season ranked inside the top-10, or at least in the eyes of the coaches.

The Rebels are one of 10 teams that made the College Football Playoff a season ago and begin the new season ranked inside the top-12. The only programs inside the top-12 that missed out on the field last year are No. 4-ranked Texas and No. 5 Notre Dame. Obviously, both teams were just on the outside looking in on the field a season ago.

As for fellow SEC programs, Ole Miss is the third-highest-ranked team from the conference. Only Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma rank higher. Meanwhile, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, and Missouri round out the conference teams ranked below the Rebels.

Thus, the Rebels will be greeted with a 2026 conference schedule that will see them play five of its nine SEC games versus preseason-ranked opponents.

Yet, not only are these rankings indicative of the challenges that await Pete Golding and co. in the fall. It is also indicative of the expectations for Ole Miss in their first season since losing head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU.

College Football Playoff Expectations

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the aforementioned LSU head coach is facing playoff-or-bust expectations immediately in Baton Rouge, the pressure isn’t that high on Golding in Year 1. Although that isn’t to say that the bar isn’t high, as many expect the Rebels to make the College Football Playoff.

However, that is to be expected given just how much Ole Miss returns from last season’s run to the semifinal.

They return quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy, defensive tackle Will Echoles, and linebacker Suntarine Perkins, all star players from a season ago.

While they did certainly lose key pieces, like TJ Dottery and Cayden Lee to the transfer portal, along with De’Zhaun Stribling and Harrison Wallace II to the NFL, Golding was aggressive in the transfer portal.

Golding brought in 31 new players from the portal, which includes the likes of linebacker Luke Ferrelli, Deuce Knight, and Joenel Aguero. The class didn’t finish in the top-five like previous portal hauls, yet it did rank No. 13 in the nation.

If the Rebels are to meet expectations in Year 1 under Golding, it will have to be in part due to the portal class and his roster retention.

Full Coaches Poll Rankings

Ohio State Oregon Georgia Texas Notre Dame Indiana Miami Texas A&M Oklahoma Ole Miss Alabama Texas Tech LSU USC BYU Michigan Penn State Tennessee Washington SMU Utah Iowa Clemson Houston Missouri

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