OU's Rattler Enters NCAA Transfer Portal; Ole Miss A Fit?

With Matt Corral on his way to the NFL, could now ex-Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler take his place in Oxford?

The Ole Miss Rebels will be losing arguably the nation's top quarterback at the end of this season, with Matt Corral set to enter the NFL Draft.

However, a potential plug-and-play replacement has now surfaced for Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby, with Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler entering his name into the NCAA Transfer portal on Monday.

“Sooner Nation, thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution,” Rattler said via his Twitter account. “Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever. “… At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you.”

Rattler's official decision came less than 24 hours after now-former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley accepted the head coaching job at USC.

However, that choice was likely already made well before Riley decided to leave Norman after Rattler was benched in favor of freshman Caleb Williams in the Red River Showdown this October against Texas.

Williams would go on to lead OU back from a 28-7 deficit, and cement himself as the starter for the Sooners.

With Rattler now on the move, there are plenty of top programs that will be surely be vying for his services going forward, including the Ole Miss Rebels.

Currently, in Oxford, the Rebels have nothing but uncertainty behind Corral, who as of now still plans on playing in whichever bowl game the Rebels end up in.

Luke Altmyer was Corral's primary backup, and when asked, he as performed well, completing 5 of 9 passes for 18 yards in four games.

The Rebels also have Kinkead Dent on the roster, who completed 2 of 7 passes in two games this season.

So if Rattler does decide to look at Ole Miss, that lack of competition and all-but-guaranteed starting spot will be quite appetizing.

However, Rattler also has something else to consider -- Lane Kiffin's ability to groom and rehabilitate quarterbacks.

Need proof? Look no further than the Rebels Heisman Trophy candidate.

A heralded recruit coming out of the west, just like Rattler, the beginning of Corral's career at Ole Miss was rocky, to say the least.

In his first year, Corral served as the primary backup for Jordan Ta'Amu, with his only highlight from the season worth remembering being a fight he got in on the field during the 2018 Egg Bowl.

In his second year, Corral lost his starting job to John Rhys Plumlee and yet still finished the season as the team's leading passer -- a sign of the struggles of Ole Miss in general that season.

As a result, Corral had heavily considered leaving for a new program, and his time with the Rebels was teetering by a thread.

Once Kiffin and Lebby arrived in Oxford, however, that all changed, with Corral becoming one of the most dangerous signal-callers in the entire country, and restoring his draft stock to the point where he is likely to be the first quarterback taken in next spring's NFL Draft.

He has also led his team to the first 10-win season in school history.

Could Kiffin do the same for Rattler? That is unknown, but Kiffin's tracker record speaks for itself.

No matter what, Rattler will first have to make the choice to start building his career back in Oxford.

Rattler will end his Oklahoma career completing 70-percent of his passes for 4,595 passing yards, and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

He also has nine rushing touchdowns, to go along with a 15-2 record as a starter, including a Big 12 title.

