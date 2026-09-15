Ole Miss AD Keith Carter Doesn't Hold Back on Lane Kiffin's Sudden Exit

Lane Kiffin's messy departure from Ole Miss to LSU was one of the biggest sports stories last year. In the midst of the best season in program history, Kiffin suddenly left for LSU, leaving Ole Miss in shock as they tried to compete for a national championship.

Now, the drama and emotions will take center stage on Saturday night as Kiffin returns to Oxford for the first time with his new-look LSU team. Both teams are undefeated and ranked in the top 10 in the latest AP Poll, which only raises the stakes.

While both teams prepare for a massive showdown, Kiffin took some shots from Ole Miss.

Keith Carter Reflects on Kiffin's Departure

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter didn't hold back on Kiffin's plan to leave Oxford, per Chris Low of On3.com.

"Had he just left and gone on his way and focused on LSU, we would have been disappointed. But OK, that's what he wanted," Carter said. "The problem is he tried to manipulate the players and the coaches on his way out and work behind the scenes to hurt us."

Kiffin brought several coaches and players to Baton Rouge, but since the Rebels were in the middle of a CFP race, it complicated things. It's clear Carter didn't like how Kiffin handled the transition. Then, Pete Golding took over, won two CFP games, and is now the active head coach.

What Should Kiffin Expect This Saturday?

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The atmosphere in Oxford will be unlike anything we've seen before. Kiffin understands a lot is going to be made about him, and the Rebels' fanbase will be hostile. But Golding has an alternative perspective for the Ole Miss fans.

“We want to create a really, really good environment, like they always have for our top 10 matchup, for it to be really hard to play offense in that stadium and be there early and be loud,” Golding said. But I think at the end of it, there's still a respect piece, and this place has always been known to have really, really good people, and that's the one thing to me about Oxford.”

Whether it's for Kiffin or for the Rebels, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be loud. It's a massive advantage for Ole Miss. Since 2023, the Rebels have lost one home game.

Emotions will be running high on both sides. Whichever team can compose themselves could win this game. LSU and Ole Miss are extremely talented, and they don't like each other. That formula makes this matchup must-see TV.

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