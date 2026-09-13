Where Ole Miss Ranks in New AP Top 25 Before Facing LSU

Yesterday, the Ole Miss Rebels improved to 2-0 by defeating the Charlotte 49ers 41-9.

The Rebels entered the game at No. 9 in the AP poll following a 41-38 victory over No. 24 Louisville.

With today's release of a new AP poll, let's see where Ole Miss and their opponents are ranked for Week 2 of the college football season.

Ole Miss Moves Up to No. 8

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts with running back Kewan Lacy (5) during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels looked impressive in a blowout win against Charlotte. Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, the two biggest stars for the Rebels, looked more like themselves and built a little bit of confidence back after a rocky but ultimately solid win over Louisville.

Ole Miss ended up with more than 400 yards of total offense. It's also encouraging to Ole Miss that their starting offense wasn't making many mistakes. Chambliss only had three passes fall incomplete all game.

Their defense holding Charlotte scoreless in the opening half and only allowing nine points total is good on paper, but it was not uncommon for the Rebels defense, mainly defensive backs, to get beat individually and give up big plays.

Both sides of the ball need to fully click soon. Next week, LSU comes to town for a top-10 matchup. They'll be the second of a number of ranked matchups Ole Miss play this season.

Where Did Ole Miss' Past and Future Opponents End Up?

Louisville has moved up from No. 24 to No. 23 following their win in Week 2. The Rebels want Louisville to continue to climb the rankings to make that Week 1 ranked win look as good as possible for their College Football Playoff hopes.

Next week's opponent, LSU, is still ranked one spot ahead of Ole Miss at No. 7, meaning Ole Miss has an opportunity to add a top-10 win to their resume on top of their ranked win.

Besides the LSU game, Ole Miss still has to play two teams ranked in the 20s in No. 20 Missouri on October 17 and No. 24 Oklahoma on November 14.

Missouri QB Austin Simmons is coming off a game against Kansas where he put up 300 yards and three touchdowns. He looked better in that game than he did at any point last season while playing for Ole Miss. Oklahoma is coming off a major upset loss to Michigan.

Ole Miss also still has two more top-10 matchups coming in No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Georgia on October 24 and November 7, respectively.

Texas is coming off a comeback victory against Ohio State and Georgia is looking for revenge after Ole Miss coach Pete Golding and the Rebels eliminated them from the College Football Playoff in the Sugar Bowl last season.

Both of the top-10 matchups could become top-five matchups depending on if Ole Miss can keep winning ball games. The Rebels got a tough draw with their schedule, but ultimately they're talented enough to control their own destiny.

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