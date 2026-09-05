Pete Golding Has a Chance to Make an Immediate Statement as Ole Miss Head Coach

Ole Miss' September 6 game against the Louisville Cardinals will be the first game of Pete Golding's opening season as the Rebels' full-time head coach.

During the three College Football Playoff games Pete Golding coached last season, he largely still had a staff made up of guys hired by former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Chief among those was now-LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

This season, Golding's staff is his own, and he's in complete control. September 6 offers Golding a chance to make a statement and find his own identity as a head coach, but how does the game need to go for that to happen?

The Rebels won't have the same identity as the Kiffin years

Former Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin shares a laugh with at the time defensive coordinator, now head coach Pete Golding during warm ups. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin's tenure as Ole Miss head coach resulted in a number of years of high-powered offenses, some of which were during Charlie Weis Jr's run as the Rebels' offensive coordinator.

For 2026, John David Baker is taking over as offensive coordinator for Ole Miss. Baker previously worked with Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin as a co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023.

Ole Miss will be hoping Baker's experience with the team will help create some continuity and continued success with the type of offense that saw the Rebels make it to the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.

With that being said, a team's identity often matches the focus of its head coach, and Pete Golding is a defensive-minded coach through and through.

Golding was the defensive coordinator for the Rebels from 2023 until he took over as head coach last December. Golding will continue to call plays on defense into the future even while being the head coach.

This offseason also saw the addition of defensive transfer portal players like Keaton Thomas, Luke Ferrelli, Jay Crawford, Edwin Joseph, Joenel Aguero, Jonathan Maldonado, Jaheim Oatis and more.

There's reason to believe that the highlight of the Rebels in 2026, besides their two "H6I5MEN" candidates, will be their defense, and the first opportunity to prove that is this Sunday against Louisville.

Louisville has playmakers on offense like running back Isaac Brown and QB Lincoln Kienholz who have the potential to give Pete Golding and the Rebel defense trouble. However, Golding's good enough to limit them.

I expect a talented Rebel defense to take charge and lead the Rebels' to a statement win.

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