Trinidad Chambliss Still Has Time to Save Ole Miss' Season

Simply put, the first half Ole Miss played in Austin was disastrous.

The Rebels managed just 59 total yards before halftime, converted only one of six third-down attempts and watched Texas build a 24-3 lead.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss struggled to find his rhythm, and the offense looked nothing like the unit that had helped Ole Miss establish itself as a College Football Playoff contender.

The performance raised legitimate questions about Chambliss'ability to lead the Rebels against elite competition.

But one disastrous half does not have to define a season. Chambliss still has a chance to change the conversation surrounding his performance, and Ole Miss still has games left to prove it belongs among the nation's best. The question is whether the quarterback can respond to adversity when his team needs him most. With the season entering its final stretch, how Chambliss rebounds could go a long way toward determining where the Rebels finish.

Trinidad Chambliss: An Incredible Story Still Being Written

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and running back Kewan Lacy (5) lift the trophy after the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this transformative period for Ole Miss football, former Division II quarterback Chambliss has played the biggest role in turning the program into the national contender it has become. After Austin Simmons' injuries and early-season struggles in 2025, Chambliss has never looked back since being handed the reins of the Rebel offense.

Chambliss' first real signs of struggle came in that horrific first half against Texas. While some accuracy doubts arose from the Missouri win, the loss in Austin makes it a lot easier to nitpick smaller, contained problems. Chambliss greatest ability is the confidence he plays with, and it seems that with every slightly underthrown or overthrown pass, that confidence diminishes.

Despite the criticism, Chambliss still showed flashes of why he's such an important piece of Ole Miss' offense against Texas. The redshirt senior finished with 250 passing yards and two touchdown passes, helping the Rebels erase a 21-point halftime deficit and tie the game at 24 early in the fourth quarter. His connection with Horatio Fields, who caught both touchdown passes, gave the Ole Miss offense a much-needed spark during its comeback attempt.

Chambliss completed 25 of 52 passes, and his three interceptions overshadowed an otherwise productive second half. The numbers were far from perfect, but his role in bringing the Rebels back into the game reminded everyone that he can lead the offense when the stakes are highest.

Even with the doubts surrounding the Longhorns, Chambliss was instrumental in Ole Miss' comeback attempt in Austin, and while it fell short, the quarterback's efforts were commendable. With a not-so-straightforward matchup against Auburn Saturday and Georgia next weekend, Chambliss' job gets no easier as the 2026 season heads into its home stretch.

After tasting the College Football Playoffs last season, Ole Miss will be satisfied with nothing less than a national title run come December. Trinidad Chambliss' storybook college football career may be nearing its end, but the Rebels' leader still has time for one last hurrah in Oxford.

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