Ole Miss Announces Official Kickoff Time For Egg Bowl, Lane Kiffin's Return

The Ole Miss Rebels are set for an exciting 2026 regular season after a memorable run to the College Football Playoff Semifinals last year.

The season is set to feature some highly-anticipated games, but none more exciting than the annual Egg Bowl against Mississippi State and the SEC opener against the LSU Tigers and former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Ole Miss officially announced kickoff times for both games on Tuesday, giving fans an early look about what kind of environment to expect at each contest.

Ole Miss Set For Night Game vs. LSU, Lane Kiffin

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ole Miss announced that the matchup in Oxford against LSU on Saturday, Sept. 19 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT while the Mississippi State game on Nov. 27 at home will begin at 11 a.m. CT.

As if the crowd wasn't already going to be loud for Kiffin's return, the environment at night will certainly be something to witness. Ole Miss fans are not pleased with the way Kiffin left the program before the College Football Playoff and will be wanting to greet him with hostility in Oxford this fall.

🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨



6:30 PM CT vs LSU

11:00 AM CT vs Mississippi State#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/3aCT7Y3YAJ — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) May 12, 2026

Regardless of the headlines, the matchup will be a pivotal one for both LSU and Ole Miss, two programs that have CFP aspirations next season. The Rebels could come away with some sweet revenge and a early statement win at home while the Tigers will be looking to earn a signature road victory that could follow them to Selection Sunday.

Kiffin's return is the most notable but there are a slew of former Ole Miss coaches and players that will also be returning to Oxford this time as foes. The Tigers added multiple Ole Miss transfers, including edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, linebacker TJ Dottery, offensive lineman Devin Harper and wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr.

One can guess that some of the Ole Miss fans likely won't be warm and cheerful toward the players either.

As for the Egg Bowl, it will remain an emotional rivalry game regardless of what each team's season looks like at that point, though the early kickoff time leaves out some of the flare that the game has had in years past.

Mississippi State showed some nice strides last year under head coach Jeff Lebby but it remains to be seen how competitive the Bulldogs will be next season.

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