This Player Is The Clear Offseason Winner For Ole Miss’ Defense

In the winter of 2026, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels closed the transfer portal window with one of the top portal classes in the country. Ole Miss finished with the No. 2-ranked transfer class nationally according to 247Sports, adding impact players on both sides of the ball.

But one name that may have flown under the radar for most people and even some Rebel fans is former Oregon edge rusher Blake Purchase.

Blake Purchase - EDGE Oregon transfer

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Purchase (9) reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Purchase is one of the later additions to Ole Miss, committing on January 16th, the last day the portal was opened. With the loss of their best pass rusher, Princewill Umanmielen, who led the Rebels in sacks with 9.0 last year, Ole Miss needed someone to replace that type of production.

No easy feat for head coach Pete Golding to accomplish. Ending up with Purchase the 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has a 79.5 wing span and is versatile and lengthy, a scary sight for opposing quarterbacks.

Purchase comes to Oxford after spending his first three seasons at Oregon. In 2025, he had a career year, finishing with 32 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. Purchase was part of a loaded Oregon defense and found himself appearing in 35 games between 2023 and 2025, making big plays when needed.

Now at Ole Miss, his role should grow.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Purchase (9) on defense during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Purchase stands at 6-foot-3 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds, which means he has enough physicality to compete against SEC offensive tackles; however, what really makes him different from other players is the combination of his long frame and athletic ability. It gives him the body that defensive coaches love to have at the edge, as he can cause disruption in passing lanes as well as prevent run plays.

That is why Purchase feels like the clear offseason winner on Ole Miss’ defense. He is walking into a situation where snaps are available, talent surrounds him and a head coach who knows how to utilize aggressive front-seven pieces. With Will Echoles and Kam Franklin already in the mix, Purchase will not have to carry the defensive line by himself. Instead, he can become another dangerous piece in a front that should give opposing offenses plenty of issues.

The Rebels needed a rusher who could aid in making up for the absence of Umanmielen from the edge position. Though Purchase is unlikely to act as a straight swap for Umanmielen immediately, his potential is undeniably promising. The Rebels’ recruitment of him could well turn out to be one of the best defensive signings of the season.

For a player who did not receive as much attention as some of the bigger portal names, Blake Purchase has a real chance to become a major factor for the Rebels in 2026.

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