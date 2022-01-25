Ole Miss Set to Hire Arkansas' Sam Carter as Cornerbacks Coach

Reports emerged on Monday that Ole Miss added another piece to its coaching staff.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss is set to hire Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter for the same position in Oxford, 247Sports reported on Monday.

Ole Miss recently parted ways with cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley, and Carter is coming off his second season on Sam Pittman's staff in Fayetteville.

Carter joined the Arkansas staff after being at Missouri in a defensive quality control and analyst role for Barry Odom, now the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator.

Carter was a part of a successful Tiger defense and secondary in 2019, helping Missouri’s pass defense rank sixth in the FBS and second in the Southeastern Conference allowing only 179.3 yards per game. The Tigers also allowed opponents to complete just 50.3 percent of passes for 2,151 yards, good for seventh fewest in the FBS.

Before entering the coaching ranks, Carter was a safety in his playing days at TCU, playing in 49 games for the Horned Frogs from 2011-14. In his senior season, Carter was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award which goes to the best defensive back in college football each season.

Carter joined Dane Stevens as a new face on the Ole Miss staff on Monday. Stevens, hired from USC, is expected to serve in an analyst role on Lane Kiffin's staff and work with quarterbacks in 2022. It is also worth noting that defensive back M.J. Daniels, who originally entered the transfer portal over the weekend, reversed his course and elected to remain at Ole Miss on Sunday.

