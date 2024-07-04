Ole Miss' Caden Prieskorn Listed Among Top TEs For 2025 NFL Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels offense is poised to have a strong 2024 campaign, and a key part of their success will be tight end Caden Prieskorn.
Prieskorn transferred to Ole Miss from the Memphis Tigers prior to last season, and although he battled injuries throughout the season, he eventually became one of quarterback Jaxson Dart's favorite targets in the passing game.
Prieskorn's coming out party came in the Rebels' win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl, hauling in 10 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. With one more season in Oxford on the horizon, the tight end is now listed among the top players at his position for the 2025 NFL Draft, according to college football analyst Phil Steele.
On3 recently broke down all of the players on Steele's list, and Prieskorn came in at No. 7. You can view an excerpt from the piece below.
"As Lane Kiffin made big moves in the transfer portal last year, Caden Prieskorn became one of the more notable additions. He ranked fourth on the Ole Miss roster with 449 receiving yards and could generate some NFL Draft buzz this year, as well."
Prieskorn finished the season with 30 receptions for 449 yards and four scores, but his first action of the season came in Week 4 against the Alabama Crimson Tide. He elected to return to Oxford for another season, and his decision largely boiled down to how much of the 2023 season he missed due to injury.
"For me, just not being healthy most of the season played a huge factor, and seeing the team and who's coming back played a huge role," Prieskorn said in March. "I feel like we have a good chance to make a run this year."
Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.