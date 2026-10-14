Ole Miss CB Antonio Kite Embraces Missouri Reunion With Former Teammates

Ole Miss football will see some familiar faces when the Rebels take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, with several former Rebels now wearing the black and gold. For cornerback Antonio Kite, the matchup offers an opportunity to compete against players he previously shared a locker room with in Oxford.

Kite discussed the upcoming matchup during his Oct. 13 media availability, highlighting former Ole Miss defensive back Chris Graves Jr. as someone he looks forward to seeing again. The reunion adds a personal element to an SEC matchup between two ranked teams coming off victories.

“It’s going to be a lot of trash talking, me and Chris Graves. I’m going to try to talk,” Kite said.

Kite: "It's Going to be Fun" Seeing Old Friends

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Javin Gordon (23) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels defensive backs Kapena Gushiken (14) and Antonio Kite (8) make the tackle during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graves transferred from Ole Miss to Missouri after spending three seasons with the Rebels. During his time in Oxford, he contributed to the team's secondary and helped lead the 2025 squad to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

His familiarity with Ole Miss gives Missouri a defensive back with experience in the Rebels' program and, moreover, an understanding of Pete Golding's coaching. For Kite, the matchup offers a chance to compete against a former teammate while reconnecting with someone he knows beyond the field.

The transfer portal has made those situations increasingly common throughout college football. Players can move between programs and find themselves facing former teammates only months after sharing practices, meetings, and meals.

Kite acknowledged that the changing landscape has made these reunions a regular part of the sport. Despite the competitive nature of Saturday's matchup, he was excited to see former teammates in person again.

“It’s going to be fun to see them in person again, rather than just being on a game or talking on the phone and stuff. It’s going to be fun,” Kite said.

The comments reflect the personal connections that remain even when players move to different programs. While the transfer portal has increased roster turnover across the SEC, relationships built within a team can continue after players leave for new opportunities.

Graves is the least-talked-about of the three former Rebels who made the journey to Columbia, MO, ahead of the 2026 season, along with Austin Simmons and Cayden Lee. The reunion also highlights how quickly the college football landscape can change, with players who once competed together now preparing to line up on opposite sides.

For Kite and the Ole Miss secondary, however, the priority will be handling Missouri's offense and helping the Rebels secure a conference victory. Ole Miss enters the matchup after a 52-17 win over Vanderbilt, while Missouri comes off a 27-6 victory over Texas A&M.

The Tigers present a challenge for the Rebels as they continue their SEC schedule. Ole Miss will need disciplined coverage and clear communication in the secondary to limit Missouri's passing attack, especially against an opponent with former Ole Miss personnel who understand the program.

Kite's familiarity with Graves adds a personal storyline to the game, but both players will have to put their personal relationships aside once the teams take the field. Any friendly trash talk will give way to the competition as Ole Miss looks to defend its home field.

For Kite, seeing former teammates again is a chance to enjoy the moment, even as the stakes of the matchup remain clear. The cornerback expects a competitive reunion with Graves, one that will bring familiar faces together on opposite sidelines when Ole Miss and Missouri meet Saturday.

The Rebels look to win their first against Missouri since 1974, with the Tigers leading the all-time record between the two at 7-1.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.