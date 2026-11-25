The experiment is almost over. This season, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding tried to call defensive plays and lead the team.

After the loss at Oklahoma, Golding decided to let his assistant, Bryan Brown, call the plays against Wofford. Golding plans to hire a full-time defensive coordinator for 2027, and handing play-calling to Brown was preparation for next year.

For this week's Egg Bowl, Golding is returning to his role as defensive play caller.

The Wofford week allowed Golding to get ahead on Mississippi State

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although he handed the keys to Brown, Golding did not stop working on the defensive scheme for the upcoming game. In his Monday press conference, Golding revealed that he worked on the game plan for Mississippi State throughout the week.

"Part of allowing Coach Brown last week to call it was the retention component, but also working ahead on Mississippi State," Golding said. "That allowed me to kind of get ahead on a lot of the tape and some of the game-planning"

Golding will finish the season as the Rebels' play caller, which was always the plan. Taking the position from Brown was not a reflection on performance, but merely sticking to the status quo across the entire season.

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Golding said in his post-game press conference on Saturday that he handled many administrative tasks while preparing for the matchup against an FCS school. It would have been impossible for him to game plan, run retention meetings with staff and players, and look ahead to Mississippi State.

Matchups between SEC powerhouses and FCS schools pretty much have predetermined outcomes, so it definitely behooved Golding to focus on the next big-time matchup. Especially one that involves an in-state rivalry.

What strategies may Golding employ against Mississippi State?

Mississippi State has struggled since losing star quarterback Kamario Taylor. They have explored many options at center, but they'll likely start sophomore Billy Puckett on Friday afternoon.

Puckett has struggled against SEC defenses. He has yet to throw for over 160 yards in a conference matchup.

Golding can exploit poor quarterback play by running creative blitzes and showing multiple looks before the snap. Ole Miss will also need to prioritize run defense this week. The Achilles heel of the season thus far could come into play against a team that struggles through the air.

The Rebel defense will be ready come Friday for a hard-fought fight, and Golding will be where he has been all season.

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