As the Ole Miss Rebels prepare to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl on Friday, the team is also preparing for the transfer portal window, both to gain new players and keep its current ones.

The Rebels have already announced that center Brycen Sanders has re-signed, while an announcement for linebacker Suntarine Perkins to return to the team is expected soon.

Ole Miss was burned last season after edge rusher Princewell Umanmielen and offensive lineman Devin Harper signed revenue-sharing agreements with Ole Miss before transferring to LSU. This has created a legal battle between the players and Ole Miss.

In a press conference on Monday, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding spoke on changes to retention contracts; here's what he said and what it means for a team like Ole Miss.

Golding's Comments

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts with punter Oscar Bird during warm ups prior to the game against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Golding said a big focus this past offseason by the SEC was to make it so that if players signed retention contracts, they would forgo the transfer portal window.

"So the SEC in the offseason (SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and all of them did a lot of work in the spring and summer to reset how all those contracts work," Golding said. "So it's not based on the independent school now. It comes straight from the SEC office. We're all under the same umbrella."

He also said that the language of the contracts protects both the players and the schools within reason.

The Rebels' recent re-signings of Sanders and Perkins aren't the only players Ole Miss plans to bring back next season. The Rebels are also attempting to bring back wide receiver Deuce Alexander, among many other players on their roster.

The entire sport is rushing to escape the madness that has been the transfer portal in recent years. So far this season, major return announcements include quarterback Austin Simmons with Missouri, wide receiver Jesse Legree with Oregon State and running back Aiden Flora with Iowa State. However, in the case of Simmons and likely others, the players still have the option to declare for the NFL Draft.

Recently, the sport of college football has been about adapting to new rules surrounding the transfer portal, NIL, revenue-sharing and other aspects revolutionizing the game. Throughout the chaos, Golding and the Rebels are looking to keep their spot as one of the premier programs in the sport.

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