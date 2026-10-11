Rebel Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Vanderbilt

In Gainesville, everything that could go wrong for the Rebels did. Today at Vanderbilt's FirstBank Stadium, it all came up roses for Ole Miss.

Handing the Commodores their third SEC loss of the young campaign, the Rebels fixed the struggles seen last time out against Florida. A defensive unit that left many fearful for the remainder of the season, Pete Golding's playcalling and his front seven's execution silenced the immense doubt present over the bye week and Vandy preparation.

Looking ahead to Missouri in the Vaught next week, the Rebels look to be at top gear for the first time this season.

Quarterbacks - A

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates his touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will not come as a shock to anyone that Trinidad Chambliss continued heightening his Heisman campaign in Nashville. Throwing for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns while adding another on the ground, Chambliss championed the Rebels in their thrashing of the Commodores while only playing three quarters.

The Rebels did not have many troubles today, and while Chambliss did tack on an interception, it was a catchable ball to Horatio Fields that was bobbled and gifted to Vanderbilt. It seems often that Ole Miss finds itself in a football-based conundrum; Trinidad Chambliss is yet to be the focus of any issues in Oxford.

Deuce Knight entered for Chambliss in the fourth quarter and got to stretch his legs and run a few times but did not throw.

Running Backs - A

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Kewan Lacy did not see much of the field today, whether due to limits from the training staff or the lopsided score, seeing #5 do as he did all of 2025 was a nice added bonus to the massive road victory.

Makhi Frazier got the majority of the touches today and did well with the rare chance to be the go-to backfield partner with Chambliss. The Michigan State transfer is beginning to look like the player the Rebels thought they were getting when he first arrived on campus.

Shekai Mills-Knight needed just one touch for his first touchdown, slicing his way through the Commodores' defense for a 35-yard score.

Pass Catchers - B+

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) makes a catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander is going to make an NFL general manager a lot of money some day.

The Chambliss-Alexander duo will live in Ole Miss lore no matter where this season goes. The two just always seem to be in sync.

What made the difference today, though, was the contributions from others besides Alexander. Traylon Ray and Caleb Odom each had solid days, while Caleb Cunningham converted a long third down in the first half. Delivering a gut punch like that as a redshirt freshman, Cunningham is well on track to be a Rebel fan favorite for years to come.

Offensive Line - A

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's be honest, one only ever has a lot to say about an offensive line when things go wrong. The lack of notes I have in the blocking department must mean something is going right.

Defensive Line - B+

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws a pass over Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamarious Brown did it all for the Rebels today. Less than a week ago, I said he was "fading to the background" on this Ole Miss defense, so I had to swallow my words when he caught a goal-line fade, then came out with a tackle for loss on the next play. Touche, Jamarious, touche.

Will Echoles looked great defensively and looked even better dancing alongside Brown after his touchdown.

Blake Purchase notched two sacks today, more than doubling his season total while maintaining the team lead. Florida ran wherever they wanted against the Rebels; Vandy did not.

Linebackers - A

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Luke Ferrelli (12) defends against Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) during the game between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, October. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Suntarine Perkins got a long-overdue highlight play, scooping a long, carromed fumble for a touchdown. After a quiet first few weeks, it was refreshing to see the returning star have his moment in the limelight. Adding a sack as well, Perkins is back to what the Rebels need him to be.

Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli flew all over the field, and it was nice to see a defensive unit play well together.

Secondary - A

Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Braxton (2) jumps up for a late game interception during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. Braxton’s interception helped seal the win for Ole Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just a great day all around from the Rebels' secondary. Jaylon Braxton and Sharif Denson took all of the tackling criticism to heart, clearly, as it seemed that wherever the ball went, either one or both of them followed.

Antonio Kite added an interception, while Nick Cull added an even more impressive one of his own, catching a dropped ball with lightning-quick instincts.

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