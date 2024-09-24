Ole Miss CB Brandon Turnage is Having Fast, Physical Fun as a Hometown Rebel
Cornerback Brandon Turnage is from Oxford, Mississippi, but now, he can officially say he is a seasoned Ole Miss Rebel.
Turnage transferred to the Rebels from Tennessee this offseason, and he has found a home in the secondary, patrolling the skies under the leadership of defensive coordinator Pete Golding. His hard work paid off in Ole Miss' 52-13 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday as he hauled in his first interception of the year, but the process behind that success is the biggest story.
He's just one of many new faces in Ole Miss' defensive backfield this season, but Turnage believes that his position group is coming together nicely after an offseason full of work.
"It's been smooth," Turnage said on Tuesday. "We have a lot of adjustments and everything, but why not? If it makes us play better, play faster and be more efficient. It's been great. We play fast, we play really physical, and who doesn't want to be part of a defense like that?"
Not everything has been perfect for the secondary through four weeks of play, however. In back-to-back games, the Rebels have accumulated over 100 yards in penalties as a team, and a bulk of those calls have come against the defense.
Part of that comes from playing "fast and physical," but there are some mistakes that Turnage admits that Ole Miss can avoid moving forward.
"It's all about discipline," Turnage said. "We have played a little bit undisciplined, but we play fast and hard, and when playing fast and hard, those penalties are going to come. If we have penalties, it needs to be an aggressive penalty, playing hard."
Turnage has plenty of experience in SEC games, but this Saturday will mark his first league matchup as a Rebel when Ole Miss faces Kentucky. It will also be his first conference game in front of his friends and family in his hometown, and moments like these played a big role in his decision to transfer this offseason.
"It's been fun. Like I told you guys before, it's been a decision that I've thought about for a minute," Turnage said. "Now that I've made this decision, I wish I could have made it earlier because it's been great people, literally family, and nothing tops it. I can't complain about anything.
"I'm really excited that my family and friends get to come see me play, but also because Kentucky is a great team. I've played against them in the past a lot. They're always a great matchup. Looking forward to playing against them."
Saturday will mark Ole Miss' biggest test of the season to date, and it is scheduled to kick off against Kentucky at 11 a.m. CT in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.