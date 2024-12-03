The Grove Report

Ole Miss CB Trey Amos Headed to Mobile for Reese's Senior Bowl

The Rebels CB has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl as his NFL Draft process heats up.

Jackson Harris

Oct 26, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) catches the ball as he steps out of bounds over Oklahoma Sooners running back Taylor Tatum (8) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Trey Amos has been one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC in 2024 after transferring over to Ole Miss from Alabama. Amos stepped on campus last offseason and was ready to man the CB1 role as he was a cornerstone of one of the nation's top defenses.

Amos has had an interesting journey, starting at Louisiana before heading to Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban, a coach that takes great pride in his secondary. Now, his efforts this season have earned some accolades as he officially accepted his invite to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

You can view the announcement from the game below.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is among the preeminent college all-star games each season and is an early part of the NFL Draft process. Amos has plenty of talented moments on film already, but this game will give him an opportunity to put on a show for some more professional scouts.

Amos finished the regular season with 13 pass breakups, a forced fumble and three interceptions. He also flashed as a strong tackler with 36 from his corner spot and tallied 2.5 tackles for loss.

Amos will be a big loss for the Rebels as they look to continue their defensive momentum in the coming seasons under coordinator Pete Golding.

Ole Miss is currently awaiting its postseason fate as the next installment of the College Football Playoff Rankings will be released Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

