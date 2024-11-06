Trey Amos, Ole Miss Football Defense 'Excited' For Georgia Challenge on Saturday
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels have to prepare for a stout defense from the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, but a talented offense will also roll into Oxford this weekend.
That's where cornerback Trey Amos and his teammates come in. Amos will be tasked with patrolling the skies against Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and the Rebels defense as a whole has had to answer to some adversity in recent weeks after suffering heartbreaking losses to the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers.
Those answers have, thus far, been positive, but the biggest test of all comes on Saturday.
"I feel like we've responded great," Amos said during a media availability this week. "That just starts in practice, getting back on track watching the film. Just wanting to be better. We have a goal: just keep on stacking these wins."
Mathematically speaking, Saturday's game is huge for the Rebels, if they want to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race. Ever since Ole Miss' loss to LSU, winning out in the regular season has been the only feasible path for coach Lane Kiffin's team to reach the playoff, and Georgia is a big hurdle on that road.
Still, Amos knows that the goal of reaching the CFP is still on the table. The focus is just continuing to work.
"I feel like we're on a good track," Amos said. "We've just got to keep our head down and keep on working. We have to be confident in what we're doing and be confident that coaches and players are all one. At the end of the day, we've got to do our job."
The prospect of facing Georgia on Saturday will be challenging, but it appears that the Rebels are embracing that challenge, if Amos' comments are any indication. Still, there are still a few days between now and Saturday, and there is plenty of preparation yet to go before the Rebels take the field.
"I can say we're really excited, but we've got to take it day-by-day," Amos said. "The game will come around. It's really just practice, learning our keys throughout the week, and wanting to get better and execute."
This is Amos' first year with the Rebels, but he has made a profound impact on a new-look secondary, one that was revamped largely in the transfer portal this offseason. So far in 2024, he has hauled in a team-high three interceptions, racked up 35 total tackles and two tackles for loss, cementing himself as a key cog in defensive coordinator Pete Golding's side of the football.
The secondary and front seven combining to confuse Carson Beck on Saturday (who has thrown a total of six interceptions in his last two games) could be a major key in the Rebels pulling off a much-needed upset and fully reviving their participation in the playoff conversation.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Georgia is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the game will be televised on ABC.