Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Explains 'Unusual' Interaction With Aggies Jimbo Fisher

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels are going into their bye week banged up after narrowly beating the Texas A&M Aggies 31-28 last Saturday.

The Rebels are now 8-1 and with just three regular season matchups left on the schedule, Ole Miss could finish the season with its second straight 10-win campaign if they utilize the bye wisely.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin got a chance to speak with the media on Monday and gave his thoughts on the victory over the Aggies and the bye week in his opening statement.

"Excited that we got a road win in a tough place to play," Kiffin told reporters. "Really good timing for a bye, sometimes they come at a bad time when you don't necessarily need them as much, but we're playing with a lot of injured players. Hopefully we can get them back and this [bye] will help us all over, especially defensively."

This bye week should help Ole Miss immensely after the Rebels had to deal with the injuries on both sides of the ball the last two games.

Kiffin made headlines after the victory over Texas A&M during his postgame interview on the field when he threw shade at the Aggies coach, Jimbo Fisher. Kiffin was asked if he met with Fisher before the game on Saturday and explained the situation.

"It was unusual," Kiffin said. "I've coached for a few years and I always shake hands with the head coach before the game, like I was taught, but I stood out [on the field] for a while and [Fisher] never came over. It is what it is, you can't control other people."

Kiffin also garnered attention when he was seen jawing with one of the Texas A&M defensive backs in the middle of a review during the game. Kiffin discussed what was going through his mind during the exchange.

"The game is emotional, I was having fun with him," Kiffin said. "He was one of the amazing stories where he had been [hurt] the play before and then he's back the very next play. So I was joking with him for a little bit."

Kiffin mentioned that there are no hard feeling between him and the player.

"We communicated after and laughed about it," Kiffin said.

