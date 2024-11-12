Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey Named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
The Ole Miss Rebels defense swarmed on Saturday in a dominating win over the Georgia Bulldogs, and Jared Ivey is the latest member of the front seven to earn a national honor.
The Ole Miss defensive end was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, an honor given by the Football Writers Association of America. Ivey's seven tackles (five solo) and two sacks helped him stand out among the Rebels' front that has stolen national attention in recent weeks for their ability to reside in opponents' backfields.
Ivey's two sacks were part of a five-sack night for an Ole Miss defense that made life hard for Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Outside of a touchdown scored by the Bulldogs on a short field in the first quarter after an interception thrown by Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart, the only points Georgia was able to muster came via a field goal in the third quarter, leading to the 28-10 Ole Miss win.
Other Ole Miss players earned some national recognition on Tuesday as well. Linebacker Pooh Paul and defensive tackle Walter Nolen were both named Bednarik Award semifinalists, and quarterback Jaxson Dart was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award. You can read more about those honors here.
The Rebels will enjoy a much-needed open date this week in an attempt to get healthy for a late College Football Playoff push. They will then travel to face the Florida Gators on Nov. 23 before concluding the regular season at home against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl scheduled to take place on Black Friday.