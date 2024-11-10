REBELS RISE: Ole Miss Football Upsets Georgia, Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive
OXFORD -- The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels needed a win on Saturday, and they secured one in convincing fashion with a 28-10 upset of the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) held Georgia's offense to 245 total yards on the day, and its offense was able to do enough against the Bulldogs to earn the win.
The game started in a nightmarish way for the Rebels as quarterback Jaxson Dart was injured and later threw an interception on the opening possession, leading to a Georgia rushing score on 4th & goal. From that point on, however, Ole Miss was in business in the first two quarters.
Backup quarterback Austin Simmons piloted a touchdown drive for Ole Miss on the next possession, one that ended in a nine-yard rushing score from running back Ulysses Bentley IV. Jaxson Dart then reentered the game for the Rebels and helped lead three drives that ended in field goals for Ole Miss, one of which was 53 yards off the leg of Caden Davis and gave the Rebels a 16-7 lead at halftime.
The second half saw Georgia open the action with a field goal, but Ole Miss responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dart to Juice Wells on the next possession that gave the Rebels a 22-10 lead.
That remained the score through the remainder of the third quarter, and Ole Miss was able to salt the game away after Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception midway through the fourth quarter. The Rebels would go on to add two field goals late as they drained the clock.
Dart finished the day 13-of-22 through the air for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also led the team in rushing with 50 yards, and Cayden Lee was the leading receiver with 81 yards.
The Ole Miss defense forced three turnovers on the day, and TJ Dottery led the team in tackles with 10. Jared Ivey, Princely Umanmielen and Suntarine Perkins combined to force five sacks of Carson Beck in the win.
Saturday marks Ole Miss' first win over a top-five opponent since 2015 (at Alabama), and the Rebels joined Alabama as the only team to defeat Georgia since 2021. The last non-Alabama team to take down the Dawgs before this weekend was Florida in 2020.
Ole Miss is off next week before traveling to face the Florida Gators on Nov. 23.