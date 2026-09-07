Five Biggest Takeaways From Ole Miss’ Win vs. Louisville

The Ole Miss Rebels took care of business in Nashville, defeating the Louisville Cardinals 41-38 in thrilling fashion on Sunday night.

The Rebels struggled to get the offense going in the first half but quickly found their rhythm and flow late in the second half to secure a win against the No. 24-ranked team in the country.

Pete Golding secured his first regular season win as the head coach of Ole Miss, as the defense looked great in the first half but quickly fell apart once the second half began.

Injuries Hamper Rebels in Second Half

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) carries the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of the more talented Ole Miss Rebels suffered injuries, including two of the team's best offensive playmakers, running back Kewan Lacy and wide receiver Deuce Alexander.

Alexander briefly returned to the game afterward, but Lacy remained injured and sat out for nearly the entire second half, which slightly hurt the Rebels’ running game. Ole Miss will look for Lacy to return for next week’s game in Oxford.

Star linebacker Keaton Thomas was also injured in the game, as Cal transfer Luke Ferrelli had to step up and take on a middle linebacker role for the Rebels.

Rebels Defensive Backs Struggle

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding on the field following the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an absolute disaster for anyone not named Jay Crawford in the Ole Miss secondary, as the Rebels allowed 307 passing yards throughout the game.

The secondary's struggles cannot be understated, as Ole Miss had a ton of busted coverages in the second half, leading to many huge plays and long touchdowns that forced the offense to step up late.

Many of the key Ole Miss transfers struggled, especially Rebels safety Edwin Joseph, who Pete Golding raved about all offseason.

Trinidad Chambliss Was Elite in the Second Half

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) on the field cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) following the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss had a very slow start in the first half, as the offense could not move the ball at all. Chambliss struggled, finishing the half with just 75 passing yards and an interception.

In the second half, Chambliss was excellent, racking up 290 total yards and four touchdowns as the Heisman candidate put the team on his back and proved why he is one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

Rebels Offensive Line Struggles Mightily

Injuries definitely played a big part in why Ole Miss could not really get the offensive line going, as Kewan Lacy really struggled to get separation throughout the game.

Brycen Sanders, who is a returning starter for Ole Miss, struggled to lower the snaps, as many were high, including one that sailed over Trinidad Chambliss' head during an early drive and forced the Rebels to punt.

Deuce Alexander Shines In New Role

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 62-yard catch and run against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wearing the No. 1 jersey like many Ole Miss legends before him, Deuce Alexander proved that he is an elite WR1 for the Rebels after his performance against Louisville.

Alexander was an elite downfield threat, as he had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. The speedy wide receiver was a key playmaker all night long for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss really needed Alexander to step up, as the other receivers struggled mightily to create separation for Chambliss to throw to.

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