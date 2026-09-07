Ole Miss Survives Louisville to Win Thriller in Season Opener

No. 9 Ole Miss began its season against No. 24 Louisville Sunday night in Nashville, and there was a lot to learn about both teams.

The Rebels survived a thriller 41-38, as Lucas Carneiro drove in the game-winning field goal with seconds remaining in the game.

This win came despite an injury to Ole Miss star running back Kewan Lacy, who missed most of the second half.

The tale of two halves

Ole Miss Rebels kicker Lucas Carneiro (17) celebrates with safety Andy Jaffe (24) after kicking the game winning field goal as time expires against the Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first half ended 10-6, with Ole Miss leading going into half time, with neither team finding any offensive success.

The Rebels were shutout in the first quarter, as the John David Baker looked shaky, and lacking any real momentum. The Ole Miss defense did make great amends though, keeping the game tight, limiting Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz any real momentum from the quarterback position.

While the Ole Miss struggled in the first half, as did the Louisville offense. New additions for the Rebels such as Blake Purchase, Jaheim Otis, and Keaton Thomas displayed great moments, limiting the Cardinals run game, and forcing Kienholz into difficult positions.

Both teams struggled to move the ball, The Rebels and the Cardinals both struggled to find much success in the first half, Brycen Sanders hauled a snap over the head of Trinidad Chambliss on the first drive of the game, forcing a deep punt for Oscar Bird, setting Louisville up for great field position, and finding their first points of the game.

Louisville also had similar problems, a attempted punt with a high snap, would lead the Rebels to start a offensive drive in the red zone, as Kewan Lacy found the endzone to give the Rebels the lead in the first quarter.

Trinidad Chambliss struggled to find much of anything in the first half, a fumble on a fourth down attempt, and a interception on a pass intended for Deuce Alexander, neither team left the field happy with their first half production.

Kewan Lacy led the team in the first half in receptions, Ole Miss struggled getting the ball to their receivers and the offensive line panicked at times with protection.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) leaves the field after defeating the Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second half was a completely different tail compared to the first half, and every neutral fan enjoyed it.

Offense reigned in the second half, Louisville scored their first touchdown of the game in the in the opening drive of the second half, and the Rebels answered back immediately, as Trinidad Chambliss found Deuce Alexander for a 62-yard touchdown pass, to give the Rebels the lead back, 17-13.

More secondary problems casued the Rebels problems, and Lincoln Kienholz took advtange of every opportunity, with his legs and his arm. Louisville would return the favor a few drives later, driving in three points, and the game only continued to intensify.

Chambliss would find Alexander again for a 62-yard touchdown, igniting the Ole Miss fan base. He would finish the game with five catches, 159 yards, and two touchdowns.

The Rebels began to find a bit a comfort, leading 24-16, but the Cardinals once again answered. Kienholz would find Tre Richardson for their own 62-yard touchdown through the air, as the Rebels lead was cut, after Louisville converted a two-point attempt, tying the game at 24.

The Ole Miss offense began to find more targets, Chambliss would find Caleb Odom for a 35-yard touchdown, extending the Ole Miss lead 30-24 just minutes into the fourth quarter.

The Ole Miss defense made some big plays stopping the Cardinals offense, setting up the offense for good plays. Chambliss would rush for a touchdown, putting Ole Miss up big 38-24. Louisville never gave up, a 54-yard touchdown, would cut the Rebels lead to six.

The Ole Miss offense found problems on the last few drives, and Louisville captailzied, driving down the field, Kienholz would score a rushing touchdown tying the game up.

Ole Miss found luck on the last drive, a big pass to Alexander and Odom, would set up Lucas Carneiro for a game winning field goal attempt.

Despite the wild ending, the Rebels fought hard to find a victory on their first game of the season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.