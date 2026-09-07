Ole Miss’ Defense, Not Offense, Leaves More Questions Than Answers in Narrow Win

After two quarters on Sunday, it was a slow and sloppy half of football for Ole Miss’ offense.

With little flow and command — Ole Miss turned the ball over twice, went one-for-two on fourth downs (three-for-nine on third downs), missed a field goal and put up just 10 points going into the locker room.

Its defense, on the other hand, allowed Louisville just 83 yards and two field goals going into the break.

However, the second half couldn’t have been more different for Ole Miss on both sides of the ball.

Flipping the Script

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball down field against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first two drives of the third quarter encapsulated the second half quite perfectly.

Louisville received the ball in the second half and needed just two plays to score its first touchdown of the night, marching 85 yards down the field.

How did the Rebels respond after a shaky first half with the ball? By driving 75 yards in three plays for their second touchdown of the night, of course.

From that point on, the Rebels and Cardinals combined for an additional 49 points in the second half alone. Both squads also totaled over 460 yards of offense after sluggish starts.

Ole Miss just barely edged out Louisville’s offense by cashing in on four second-half touchdowns. Shortly following Louisville’s 14-straight points to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, Ole Miss’ offense was put in another big spot and delivered.

With just under a minute and a half to go, Trinidad Chambliss led the Rebels into field goal territory and set up the game winning kick. Lucas Carneiro, like the offense, rebounded from a missed kick earlier in the game to cap off the thrilling, 41-38, victory.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding on the field prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game where it originally looked like its offense would have more uncertain questions to answer, it was Ole Miss’ defense that left an unsettling result when it was all said and done from Nissan Stadium.

After what was a strong defensive first half for Ole Miss, maybe it should’ve been considered a weaker half instead for Louisville.

Missed tackles, blown coverages, inconsistencies stopping the run and explosive plays highlighted the Rebels’ defensive shortcomings in the final two quarters. Ole Miss lost the turnover margin 2-0, while allowing 386 yards and 32 points in the second half of Sunday’s narrow win.

Where Ole Miss’ defense goes from here will largely shape the rest of its season, and now have under two weeks to prepare for an LSU offense that just hung 50 points on Clemson.

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