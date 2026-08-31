Ole Miss Takes Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy Heisman Campaign to Las Vegas

Ole Miss' Heisman campaign for QB Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy has reached the Sphere in Las Vegas, with branding for the promotion being displayed on the Sphere starting August 30 in the lead-up to the Rebels' season opener September 6 against Louisville.

"The #H6I5MEN" campaign launched on July 21 to advocate for Chambliss and Lacy's Heisman Trophy effort.

This comes following a star-making season for the two, allowing them to break out of the shadow of Lane Kiffin's departure to LSU.

Both Players Can Win The Award

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss fakes the handoff to running back Kewan Lacy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's departure had left questions to be answered about Ole Miss's competitiveness and national relevancy under new head coach Pete Golding.

Chambliss, Golding and Lacy seemingly answered those questions during the playoffs last season by leading the Rebels to the semifinals, followed by Chambliss and Lacy signing to return to Oxford for their last collegiate season.

Chambliss had a few votes for Heisman in 2025, but not enough to be a finalist. This year he will get to start from Week 1 as opposed to beginning the season as a backup. With how productive Chambliss and Lacy were together last year, their returning to play a full season together gives both of them the opportunity to become the first-ever Heisman Trophy winner for Ole Miss.

Last year, it could be argued that one or both of Chambliss and Lacy could've been in the conversation for the 2025 Heisman Trophy, had it not been for all the national attention on their coaching situation.

This season, it seems HC Pete Golding and AD Keith Carter are focused on making sure the attention stays on the two players while also growing the school's brand.

"Trinidad and Kewan have put themselves in a position to be part of the national conversation for the Heisman Trophy and other awards, and this groundbreaking activation gives us a unique platform to celebrate them and share their stories with audiences from across the country and around the world," Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said.

Las Vegas isn't the only place Ole Miss is advertising its campaign. Currently, the Rebels are in the midst of a two-week billboard run promoting the #H6I5MEN campaign in Times Square in New York City.

Last year's playoff run and constantly being in the news cycle brought Ole Miss major national attention.

The program seems dead-set on maintaining that momentum and turning Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy into even bigger stars.

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