Five Things That Will Decide Ole Miss vs. Louisville

No. 9 Ole Miss will open the season as a touchdown favorite over No. 24 Louisville in a neutral-site matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

A week one ranked matchup is always a tricky game to play; Pete Golding will not have an overall feel for how the retooled roster plays. Beyond the final score, five specific factors will determine how the sole ranked matchup of week one plays out.

A battle in the front lines, containing the run game, the experience gap between the starting quarterbacks, the Rebels' defense showing up, and competing to see which team can control the pace of the game.

Can Ole Miss's Offensive Line Hold Up?

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) at the line of scrimmage against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ole Miss has a talented and experienced interior, the same can not be said about the tackle situation.

Heading into week one, the defensive line is considered a real strength for the Cardinals. Putting them in perfect position to challenge the Rebels' unsettled right tackle battle and could put Trinidad Chambliss in uncomfortable situations.

However, the rest of the offensive line is extremely talented, and the guys up front are ready to go. Center Brycen Sanders, guard Delano Townsend, and guard Patrick Kutas headline Ole Miss' offensive line.

While the entire unit has a stable foundation, a question mark at right tackle could make this game a lot more interesting.

Containing Isaac Brown

The battle between the opposing lines isn't the only concern for the Rebels; a talented running back could make them sweat a little extra.

In 2024, Isaac Brown became the first true freshman in program history to run for 1,000 in a season. Since then, Brown has developed into the Cardinals' engine on offense.

Containing Brown early will keep Louisville from controlling the clock and tempo against an Ole Miss team that's built to score in bunches and not grind out field position.

While Brown hasn't produced a season quite like his freshman year, he is no pushover and could put pressure on the Rebels' defense if not contained properly.

The Chambliss-Kienholz Experience Gap

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between these two teams is an extremely big experience gap in their starting quarterbacks.

Trinidad Chambliss had himself a year in his debut season, leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinal and leading the SEC in passing yards. Fresh off his program-best year, Chambliss has his eyes set on the Heisman and even more team trophies.

The Cardinals quarterback is the complete opposite: Lincoln Kineholz is an Ohio State transfer making his first career start against the Rebels with only 36 career pass attempts.

The difference between the quarterbacks is the most lopsided experience gap of the game and will determine the final score.

Which Ole Miss Defense Shows Up

After an offseason of retooling the defense, this game will determine if the overhaul utilizing the transfer portal was worth it.

In 2025, the Rebels' defense was ranked right in the middle of the pack nationally in yards and sacks allowed. Since then, new head coach Pete Golding used the portal to bring in several key pieces to improve the unit.

Week one will serve as the first real test of whether the overhaul will translate against a Louisville offense that thrives off turnovers created by aggressive defenses.

Which Team Dictates the Style of Game

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Controlling the clock and tempo of the game is something both teams hope to achieve in Nashville, and it could determine the outcome.

The Cardinals will aim for a physical, run-heavy, and low-mistake game that will keep Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy off the field for as long as possible. Louisville will utilize a lot of its backfield depth in this game to limit Ole Miss' offense.

The Rebels are shooting for something different, an up-tempo and big-play game that stresses the Cardinals defense that was built around forcing takeaways and not chasing explosive plays. Ole Miss will try to get down the field as quickly as possible to force Louisville to be on the field a lot more, testing their new quarterback to play against a talented defense in his first career start.

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