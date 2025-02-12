Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen Draws Top 10 Projection in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Defensive tackle Walter Nolen was only an Ole Miss Rebel for one season, but those 13 games were enough to likely earn him a spot in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Nolen has been viewed as a first-round pick in virtually all mock drafts this offseason, and one from NFL Network recently went as far as to include him in the Top 10 prospects taken off the board. In a projection arranged by draft analyst Chad Reuter, Nolen goes No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers on Day 1 of the draft.
"Nolen's explosiveness off the ball and ability to chase down plays make him a potential top-10 selection like Williams," Reuter wrote, "and pairing him with Derrick Brown means trouble for opposing offensive lines."
Nolen had a career year in Oxford after transferring in last offseason from the Texas A&M Aggies. He
posted career highs in tackles (48), pass deflections (two) and sacks (6.5) while becoming Ole Miss' 14th consensus All-American selection all-time, and this year has given the d-lineman plenty of confidence entering the draft in April.
He recently compared himself to a former NFL great in an interview with the Draft Network.
"I’m the next Aaron Donald, man," Nolen said in the interview.
"I feel like I can do it all. Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald. I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with."
Nolen has drawn multiple first-round grades this offseason in mock drafts, but going in the Top 10 would be a feather in his cap, even if he does view himself as the next Aaron Donald. Nolen and the other draft-ready Rebels will learn their NFL fate on April 24-26 as the festivities take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin.