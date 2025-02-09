'Slept-On' Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen Highly-Touted by National Analyst Ahead of Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels have multiple players who are turning into strong prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, and leading the charge is defensive lineman Walter Nolen.
Nolen only spent one year in Oxford after transferring in last offseason from the Texas A&M Aggies, but his production on the field was enough to earn him first-round hype entering the draft process. Nolen tallied 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2024 while also breaking up three passes and recovering two fumbles.
His presence helped Ole Miss boast one of the top run defenses in college football (80.46 YPG, 2.2 YPA), but his individual prowess is what's drawing attention leading up to the draft.
In a recent mock draft from CBS Sports, analyst Tom Fornelli had this to say about the Rebel product.
"Based on what I've seen to this point, Nolen is the most slept-on prospect in the draft," Fornelli wrote. "He is a large, disruptive force in the middle of your defensive line and strikes me as the kind of player Robert Saleh loves at that spot. There are plenty of really good edge guys in this class, but I don't think the interior has that same depth. I bet Nolen's stock rises as we approach the draft."
Nolen was projected to be selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 11th-overall pick in the draft, according to Fornelli. The defensive lineman himself is also confident in his ability, recently comparing himself to a former NFL great in an interview with the Draft Network.
"I’m the next Aaron Donald, man," Nolen said in the interview.
"I feel like I can do it all. Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald. I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with."
Donald played in the NFL for 10 seasons, all with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, earning multiple honors in the process, including a Super Bowl title and defensive player of the year.
Can Nolen prove these assesments correct? He will learn his NFL Draft fate during the festivities set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24-26.