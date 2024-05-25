Ole Miss Features Pair of Highly-Graded Tight Ends Entering 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels are eyeing a College Football Playoff berth in 2024, and they feature some stout position groups entering the pivotal campaign.
One of the strongest positions for the Rebels appears to be their tight end room, and Pro Football Focus has numbers to back that up. According to a recent post, Ole Miss returns two of the top-graded tight ends in the SEC entering this season.
New transfer piece Dae'Quan Wright actually grades above starter Caden Prieskorn on the list, and you can view the entire Top 10 below with their grade in parenthesis.
1. Luke Hasz -- Arkansas Razorbacks (89.5)
2. Bauer Sharp -- Oklahoma Sooners (75.5)
3. Joshua Simon -- South Carolina Gamecocks (72.8)
4. Dae'Quan Wright -- Ole Miss Rebels (72.7)
5. Amari Niblack -- Texas Longhorns (72.0)
6. Holden Staes -- Tennessee Volunteers (70.6)
7. Caden Prieskorn -- Ole Miss Rebels (70.5)
8. Brett Norfleet -- Missouri Tigers (70.2)
9. Jake Roberts -- Oklahoma Sooners (68.7)
10. Benjamin Yurosek -- Georgia Bulldogs (67.8)
Wright joined Ole Miss this offseason via the transfer portal, coming to Oxford by way of the Virginia Tech Hokies. Last season, Wright was a key part of the Hokies' offensive attack, catching 28 passes for 366 yards in 12 games as a sophomore. In his freshman season, he made 19 grabs for 208 yards in seven games.
Despite battling injury issues in 2023, Prieskorn made his impact felt for the Rebels down the stretch of an 11-2 campaign. On the year, he hauled in 10 receptions 449 yards, and four touchdowns.
Prieskorn gave Ole Miss fans a glimpse of his potential in 2024 when he lit up the stat sheet versus the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Peach Bowl. The 6-5, 255-pound tight end led the Rebels with 10 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the New Year's Six bowl win.