Ole Miss Final Score Predictions: Can Rebels Dominate Furman in Season Opener?
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to open their 2024 college football season on Saturday against the FCS Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.
Ole Miss is coming off its first 11-win season in program history, complete with a victory in the Peach Bowl over Penn State in 2023. The Rebels now have their sights set on a College Football Playoff berth after returning a good deal of talent from last year's team and adding some difference makers in the transfer portal.
Furman enters as a decent team in its own right for the FCS level. The Paladins have made the FCS playoffs in back-to-back seasons, seeing their campaign come to a close in overtime of the quarterfinal round against Montana.
The Rebels appear to be the better team on paper entering this game, and they will look to start their season 1-0. Today, we will give our staff predictions for the final score on Saturday between Ole Miss and Furman.
Jackson Harris -- Staff Writer
The Rebels look ready to start this 2024 championship campaign but are still toying with the pieces up front on the offensive line. Watch out for wide receivers Cayden Lee, Ayden Williams and Noreel White in this one as all of these players saw significant minutes in camp and could be major factors in this game against the Paladins.
While Lane Kiffin doesn't want to put quarterback Jaxson Dart in harm's way, he might want to get him some big numbers as his march to New York for the Heisman Trophy starts now. I don't expect this game to be close, and the Rebels should cover easily.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 70, Furman 17
Henry Stuart -- Staff Writer
I predict the Ole Miss offense will pick up right where they left off from last season, starting the 2024 campaign off with a bang. Jaxson Dart is going to have a big day with over 350 passing yards and at least three touchdowns. The ground game led by Ulysses Bentley IV will add major production as well, as the combination of rushers look to form a dynamic backfield ahead of a home date against Middle Tennessee next week.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 59, Furman 7
Billy Kuhl -- Staff Writer
While Furman is a solid all-around squad, Ole Miss will have the upper hand and come away with a convincing victory.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 48, Furman 17
Cole Thompson -- Staff Writer
Jaxson Dart’s Heisman campaign begins Saturday, but watch out for wide receiver Micah Davis. With Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells dealing with minor injuries, this might be a game where the Utah State transfer has his coming out party similar to the Tre Harris last year against Mercer. Starters will be resting by the second drive of the third quarter.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 63, Furman 3
John Macon Gillespie -- Publisher
Ole Miss should be able to handle this one rather easily, but season openers have a tendency to be a little rusty, even for good teams. Still, I think the Rebels run away with this one early, even with some wide receiver injuries to account for. Jaxson Dart has a big day, and the ground game has an even bigger day as Ole Miss rolls.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 63, Furman 7