Ole Miss Finalizing Seismic Deal With New Apparel Partner

The Ole Miss Rebels are in the middle of their first full season under Pete Golding, as the program has sights set on another deep run in the College Football Playoff.

But once the Rebels begin the 2027 season next fall, they'll be sporting a different logo on their chest plate.

Ole Miss has agreed to a deal with Adidas that will make the global sports apparel company the official apparel partner for Ole Miss athletics, per reports from On3. Nike's deal with Ole Miss is set to expire in June 2027, paving the way for the Rebels to begin a new chapter.

Ole Miss Has Been With Nike Since 1999

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin watches during the Ole Miss Grove Bowl Games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This new deal with Adidas ends Ole Miss' long-standing partnership with Nike, which has helped the Rebels become one of the best-dressed teams in college football.

While the Oregon Ducks tend to receive most of the attention for their wide variety of jerseys, Ole Miss often gets overlooked when it comes having some of the best uniforms in the sport.

Whether it's the slick-looking all-navy uniforms, the dark blue helmet with a red jersey combo, or the fan-favorite power blues, the Rebels always bring out some fresh looks when they take the field, giving each game a slightly different feel.

It's tough to see Ole Miss part ways with Nike, but fans won't have an issue just as long as Adidas continues to allow the Rebels to have one of the best collections of uniforms in college football.

Ole Miss Joins Other Notable Programs Making the Switch to Adidas

Detailed view of an Ole Miss Rebels helmet during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adidas has been making a strong push to get some notable Power 4 programs to headline their list of apparel partnerships.

Adidas recently landed deals with Tennessee and Penn State ahead of the 2026 college football season, which came after the company lost the Miami Hurricanes to Nike following an 11-year partnership.

Other Power 4 programs under the Adidas umbrella include Texas A&M, Indiana, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Louisville, Washington, Arizona State, NC State, Kansas and more.

Given its recent success on the field, Ole Miss will become arguably the most notable program on Adidas' list of partners once its deal with Nike officially runs out.

The Rebels are currently in their bye week but will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville on Oct. 10.

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