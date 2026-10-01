Trinidad Chambliss Needs More Help From Ole Miss Offense After Florida Loss

The Ole Miss Rebels certainly have many problems that they need to address during their bye week and preparations ahead of the Oct. 10th's matchup with an ever-ascending Vanderbilt program. Trinidad Chambliss is absolutely not one of the problems.

Chambliss was responsible for just shy of 350 yards in the 52-28 loss in Gainesville, throwing for one touchdown while rushing for another two. Though Chambliss threw his third interception on the year, that was one of the least eye-catching errors of the day from any Rebel positional group.

Kewan Lacy's injury issues early this season have heavily shifted production responsibilities onto Chambliss, leaving him without his optimal backfield partner to keep defenses on their toes. If the Rebels want to bounce back to the form they were in against LSU, the offensive players around Chambliss need to step up quickly.

Chambliss Cannot Do It All By Himself

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks to throw against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss is the ultimate weapon for the Rebels, as whenever he has a big day, Ole Miss success usually follows. Accounting for over 300 yards in more than half of his 19 starts for the Rebels, Chambliss is yet to have a noticeably off day in Ole Miss colors. It makes it all the more impressive that just two years ago Chambliss was starting for Division Two Ferris State.

There is very little consistency surrounding Chambliss when it comes to offensive production, though. Singling out Deuce Alexander as the one other trustworthy weapon the Rebels possess, all other rushers and pass catchers have been spotty at best to date this campaign. Obviously, Lacy, when healthy, is one of the nation's premier backs, but it is still a question whether or not he will get back to full strength soon.

Alexander accounts for a third of all receiving yards and half of Ole Miss' receiving scores, which is good and bad for the Rebels. On one end, Alexander has established himself as a true wide receiver one in the SEC. On the other, no other Rebel pass catcher is firing on all cylinders, leaving Alexander to be covered and keyed in on by the conference's greatest secondary talents.

Caleb Odom has made great strides this year, production-wise, becoming Chambliss go-to target through the air when Alexander is unavailable. Fellow tight end Luke Hasz is yet to settle in as a key factor in the Ole Miss offense in his second year since transferring from Arkansas.

The Rebels have had incredible receiver depth in the past few seasons, and on paper, they should be looking that way this year. It is a shame, though, that football is not played on paper. Johntay Cook came in from Syracuse off a 600-yard season, and he has still been unable to match any of the success he saw for the Orange. Horatio Fields came to the Rebels from Auburn and has looked alright, but for an SEC-experienced receiver, Ole Miss will need more out of him.

The Rebels head back into their tough schedule on Oct. 10th in Nashville, and if they have CFP aspirations like last season, the players around Chambliss will need to contribute just as he has.

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