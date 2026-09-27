Pete Golding Lays Out Major Challenge for Ole Miss After Florida Loss

Just a week after riding high off the thrilling 32-24 win over LSU, the Ole Miss Rebels were brought back down to Earth on Saturday. They fell 52-28 on the road to the Florida Gators in a game that sent them into the bye week with a bad feeling.

It’s just the first loss of the season for Ole Miss, yet one that head coach Pete Golding didn’t sugarcoat when speaking to the media post-game. The first-year head coach wasted little time revealing his frustration with his team’s performance before laying out his challenge for the Rebels.

"I don't want them to get this taste out of their mouth. That's what I told them. I never got the taste out of my mouth from Miami walking off the field [in last year's CFP semifinal loss],” Golding said. “Part of the problem sometimes is we move on too fast. The sun's going to come up tomorrow, and it's a new day, but it's a new day to go get better at what we don't do well.

How Will They Respond?

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding went as far as to sum up the game as a “butt-whooping” from the Gators, who not only further exposed the issues on defense for Ole Miss, but also stifled the offense that looked more unstoppable in the first half against LSU.

“You better have that burning in your gut to go fix something,” Golding said. “I think we have guys like that. We don't have enough guys like that right now.”

The Gators jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter as the Ole Miss offense sputtered in its first road game of the season. The Rebels’ first four drives all lasted no more than five plays, and only one of them ended in points, via a 36-yard Lucas Carneiro field goal.

The Gators ended the first half with a 17-6 lead before pulling away in the final two quarters, despite Ole Miss showing signs of life with two straight touchdown drives to open the third quarter.

The Rebels pulled within just three points of the Gators with the second-half opening touchdown drive, but the defense couldn’t get off the field as Florida’s offense responded with touchdowns of its own.

“You play a really good football team that’s coached really well in a tough environment; you’ve got to play better in all three phases,” Golding said. “That starts at the top. We’ve got to do a better job coaching them, and obviously we didn’t do the things necessary Monday through Friday in order to play a really good football team.”

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