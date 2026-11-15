Ole Miss Flips Michigan DB Commit in Major Recruiting Win

While the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels are travelling to Norman, Oklahoma, for a game that has been delayed as a result of Friday's FAA shutdown, the Rebels have landed their second commitment of the day.

Earlier today, Ole Miss landed a commitment from Tanner Seaton, a four-star interior offensive lineman in the class of 2028, becoming the Rebels' fifth commit of the 2028 class.

Now, 2027 four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington has joined him. Harrington is the 24th recruit in Ole Miss' 2027 class that's ranked No. 13 in the country.

Everything to Know About Tavares Harrington

Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding reacts with a referee during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrington is listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds and comes out of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois.

247Sports' composite rankings have Harrington ranked as the No. 136 player in the class of 2027. He's also the No. 16 cornerback in the country and the No. 8 player in Illinois. At one point, Harrington was ranked as high as No. 85 in the country, but has slipped a bit.

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Until today, Harrington was committed to the Michigan Wolverines. He had been committed to the Wolverines since May 22 of this year.

Harrington has 47 offers, mostly from Power 4 teams. Ole Miss offered on Feb. 3, 2025 and was his fifth offer.

He is the fourth defensive back in the 2027 class to commit to the Rebels. He's joined by four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo, four-star safety Darrell Mattison and three-star safety Mason Moore. Harrington is the highest-ranked commit of all the defensive backs.

Ole Miss also has two defensive back commits in its 2028 recruiting class, safety Giovanni Tuggle and cornerback Braylen Bedford. The Rebels also have a commit from the class of 2029, safety Jordan Husband, though it's too far out for him to have a ranking.

On the field, Harrington finished with 39 tackles, 15 pass breakups and an interception in his 2024 season. His 2025 season was even better, as he put up 50 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions.

Harrington is joining a young group of Rebel defensive backs that includes class of 2026 four-star commits: safety Craig Tutt, cornerback Dorian Barney and safety Iverson McCoy. The 2026 class also includes three-stars, safety Nascar McCoy, cornerback Victor Lincoln Jr. and cornerback Braylon Williams.

Ole Miss head coach and defensive play-caller Pete Golding likes to rotate between multiple defensive backs, and he's continuing to add to his defense with players like Harrington.

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