Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Four-Star Offensive Lineman in 2028 Recruiting Class

Despite coming off a loss on the field to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels have picked up a major win in high school recruiting.

Today, while Ole Miss is waiting to travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to play a rare Sunday morning SEC game happening as a result of the FAA flight shutdown, four-star 2028 interior offensive lineman Tanner Seaton has announced his commitment to the Rebels.

Seaton is the fifth commit and first offensive lineman of Ole Miss' 2028 recruiting class. The class was previously ranked No. 6, though it's still very early in the process to be talking about overall rankings.

What to Know About Tanner Seaton

Seaton is listed at 6-foot-5, 293 pounds, and comes out of Madison Central High School in Madison, Mississippi.

247Sports' composite rankings have Seaton ranked as the No. 335 player in the class of 2028. His ranking makes him the No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the country, the No. 9 player in Mississippi and the best offensive lineman in the state.

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Seaton also held offers from Power Four programs in Colorado, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. He also had offers from Group of Six teams in Memphis, Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama and Tulane.

The Rebels were his first Power Four offer, as they offered him on May 11 of this year. Prior to receiving the offer from Ole Miss, he had offers from Mississippi Valley State, Tulane and Jacksonville State.

Seaton joined four-star safety Giovanni Tuggle, four-star cornerback Braylen Bedford, four-star defensive lineman Antavion Allen and three-star wide receiver Latedrick Mallard as commits in Ole Miss' 2028 recruiting class. Seaton joins Allen as commits from Mississippi, as Allen is a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The rest of Ole Miss' commits on the offensive line are in the class of 2027. The Rebels hold commitments from four-star interior offensive lineman Antonio Berry from Tupelo, Mississippi, four-star offensive tackle Antonio Keefer from Memphis, Tennessee and three-star interior offensive lineman Ford Wade from Oxford, Mississippi.

Seaton still has another season of high school football to play, and his ranking will adjust accordingly. However, it appears Ole Miss has landed a player with high potential who can contribute on the team's offensive line in a few years.

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