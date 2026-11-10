Ole Miss Should Move RB Shekai Mills-Knight Ahead of Makhi Frazier

With Kewan Lacy sidelined, Ole Miss has been forced to look elsewhere for production in its backfield. While Makhi Frazier initially got the chance to establish himself as the Rebels' primary option, Shekai Mills-Knight has built a compelling case for a bigger role in the offense.

In the first several opportunities of his collegiate career, Mills-Knight has shown he can turn a little into a lot. The sophomore has taken 33 carries for 165 yards and three scores, averaging five yards per attempt. Frazier has accumulated 365 yards on 72 attempts, for 5.1 yards per carry, but has yet to score and has shown more boom-or-bust performances. Mills-Knight, despite being in his first real year of collegiate usage, has been quite steady.

After consecutive productive showings against Auburn and Georgia, Mills-Knight has given Pete Golding and John David Baker reason to reconsider how they build the backfield rotation. With Lacy out again this Saturday, Ole Miss can give the sophomore a larger workload and, more importantly, give Mills-Knight proof of how crucial he is to the program's future plans.

Ole Miss Needs to Retain Shekai Mills-Knight

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Shekai Mills-Knight (33) and wide receiver Caleb Cunningham (3) react during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the modern college football landscape, giving Mills-Knight more reps in the final three regular-season games of this campaign is about more than building the tailback's confidence and trying to end the season on a high note.

Mills-Knight has real potential, and even after high school, the Rebels had to fight to bring him to Oxford. If Ole Miss does not act soon and give its future star sophomore the time he deserves on the field, it may face a future without the running back it needs to prepare for.

Through nine games, Mills-Knight has accumulated 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries, averaging five yards per attempt. While those numbers might not jump off the page, his production becomes considerably more impressive when compared to the opportunities given to the other members of the Rebels' backfield.

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Frazier has received 72 carries, more than double Mills-Knight's workload, and has recorded 365 yards without finding the end zone. The two have nearly identical averages per carry, with Frazier sitting at 5.1 yards and Mills-Knight at 5.0.

Mills-Knight has also shown an ability to produce when given an expanded opportunity. Against Auburn, he led the Rebels with 71 rushing yards on 16 carries and found the end zone. A week later, despite Ole Miss' offensive struggles against Georgia, he managed 52 yards on 13 attempts and scored the Rebels' lone touchdown.

Frazier, meanwhile, was held to just eight yards on four carries against the Bulldogs. While one difficult matchup should not define Frazier's season, Mills-Knight has made a strong case that he deserves a larger share of the workload.

The backfield is not pressed for options, either. JT Lindsey has had opportunities this season, totaling 94 yards on 28 carries, while Joshua Dye has added 38 yards on seven attempts. Ole Miss has invested considerable resources in building depth at the position, but Mills-Knight is the only back so far to emerge as a potential centerpiece for the future.

That future should be a major consideration for Pete Golding and the coaching staff. Mills-Knight was a four-star recruit who chose Ole Miss over prominent programs including Alabama, Auburn, Miami and Tennessee. He arrived in Oxford with considerable expectations and the physical tools to become a difference-maker in the SEC.

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he has the size and strength to handle a heavy workload, and his last two games have given the coaching staff a glimpse of what he could become. One of Lacy's biggest pitfalls was his size: 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, which left him prone to injuries; Mills-Knight's slightly larger frame can go a long way in the brutal physicality of SEC football.

With three regular-season games remaining, there is little reason not to continue expanding his role. Frazier has been productive and should stay in the rotation; however, Mills-Knight needs to be more than an occasional change-of-pace back. Ole Miss cannot afford to spend another offseason searching for running back production if it already has a young player capable of providing it.

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