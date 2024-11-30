Ole Miss Football Defense Shines in Egg Bowl Despite Shaky Start
The Ole Miss Rebels claimed their fourth Egg Bowl victory in the last five seasons on Black Friday, thanks in large part to a shutdown defensive effort in the second half.
The Rebels defense came out hot against Mississippi State as Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. baited true freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. into an interception on just the third play from scrimmage. This was Paul's first career interception.
After that, the defense had a shaky performance in the early portions of the game, allowing back-to-back scores in the first quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
That, however, was all that State saw of the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.
The Ole Miss defense ended the game with three sacks, eight TFLs, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, giving the Bulldogs a hard time as they also kept the rushing attack to just 39 total yards on the day along with Van Buren’s completion percentage to a mere 53 percent.
Paul was asked about what changed going into the second half shutout.
“Really coming out and just keying in on those smaller details," Paul said postgame. "Once we did that, we felt more comfortable out there. Communication got better, and we just started flying around and playing Rebel defense."
The Rebels have done all they can this week for their chances at the College Football Playoff, and with lots of games left to play in rivalry weekend, they are knocking on the door. All that's left to do is “Put it in God’s hands,” as Paul said postgame.
Despite all the ups and downs, the Rebels' regular season ended on a high note as they took home their second consecutive Egg Bowl win. Now it's a waiting game to see if they will get a chance to reach the CFP.