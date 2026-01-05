Ole Miss Football Offensive Weapon, Georgia Native Set to Enter Transfer Portal

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman PJ Wilkins will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Wilkins arrives in the Magnolia State in January of 2025 after spending two seasons with Charlotte across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 340-pound Georgia native was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school prior to signing with Charlotte where he ultimately redshirted in his true freshman campaign.

Now, after two seasons with Charlotte - and one with Ole Miss - Wilkins will search for his third program with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ole Miss has seen three players from the 2025 roster reveal intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this month:

The Departures [2]: Transfer Portal Addition

No. 1: QB Austin Simmons

Simmons will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Oxford where he will look to make an immediate impact at his next destination.

Simmons entered the 2025 season as the starting signal-caller for the program, but an ankle injury in Week 2 forced him out for multiple weeks where Trinidad Chambliss earned the QB1 role and never looked back.

The Florida native took a redshirt year across the 2023 season prior to suiting up in nine games for the Rebels in 2024 as a freshman.

Fast forward to his redshirt-sophomore season in 2025 and the torch was officially passed from Jaxson Dart to Simmons where he began the season as the starter.

Across six games played, Simmons logged 744 yards on 45-for-75 passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for the Rebels.

Once he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2, Chambliss earned the nod as the starter where he then took America by storm across his first season in Oxford - finishing in the Top-10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 2: RB Domomique Thomas

Thomas, an Alabama native that has traveled across the South during his collegiate career, started at Union College prior to making the move to join the Clemson Tigers in 2023 as a walk-on.

Thomas spent two seasons on Dabo Swinney's squad where he went from a walk-on player to scholarship - tallying 25 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown across his Clemson career.

After a stint with Union College and Clemson, Thomas joined the Georgia State Spring Camp roster prior to making the move to Ole Miss for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Across the 2024 season, he appeared in all 13 games for the Rebels as a reserve running back and a special teams contributor where he logged 42 carries for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Now, the 5-foot-9, 210-pounder will test the free agent market once again in search of a new home after a two-year stint in the Southeastern Conference.

