WATCH: Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Highlights, Week 3

Nate Gabler

As Labor Day weekend is upon us, we are only three weeks away from the kickoff of Ole Miss football on Sept. 26 against the Florida Gators. 

There's been some changeups this week. The COVID-19 bug hitting the team has caused true freshmen to change roles for good and now start and the quarterback race is starting to shape up. 

Here's some highlights out of camp this past week, courtesy of the Ole Miss video team. 

Tuesday, Sept. 1:

Friday, Sept. 4:

See here for more camp highlights from prior weeks.

