Ole Miss Football Freshman Corey Adams Reportedly Killed in Memphis Area Shooting

The true freshman defender out of Louisiana arrived in Oxford this offseason, critical piece of 2025 Recruiting Class.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Corey Adams' Instagram.
In this story:

Ole Miss Rebels freshman Corey Adams has reportedly passed away from gunshot wounds suffered in Memphis (Tenn.), according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

“SCSO responded to a scene on Fern Glade Cove in Cordova at 10:14 p.m,” according to Billy Gibbs of WREG. “Deputies say five people were injured in the shooting.

"When deputies arrived at the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove, they stopped a car, finding 18-year-old Corey Adams of New Orleans, Louisiana suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”

According to multiple reports, it’s an ongoing homicide investigation by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives with four others arriving at local hospitals by personal vehicles.

The New Orleans (La.) native committed and signed to the Ole Miss Rebels last year with the chance to make an instant impact in Oxford.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding pushed for the Bayou State star out of Edna Karr High as a focal point in the latest recruiting class.

“I really like coach Joyner. He matches my energy. He’s real cool. I can relate to him (Golding). I can see that he knows about Louisiana,” Corey Adams told Rivals last summer.

“He’s a real cool dude. I asked him about his life story, becoming the youngest NFL head coach and everything about his career up until now.”

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

