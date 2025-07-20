Ole Miss Football Freshman Corey Adams Reportedly Killed in Memphis Area Shooting
Ole Miss Rebels freshman Corey Adams has reportedly passed away from gunshot wounds suffered in Memphis (Tenn.), according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
“SCSO responded to a scene on Fern Glade Cove in Cordova at 10:14 p.m,” according to Billy Gibbs of WREG. “Deputies say five people were injured in the shooting.
"When deputies arrived at the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove, they stopped a car, finding 18-year-old Corey Adams of New Orleans, Louisiana suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”
According to multiple reports, it’s an ongoing homicide investigation by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives with four others arriving at local hospitals by personal vehicles.
The New Orleans (La.) native committed and signed to the Ole Miss Rebels last year with the chance to make an instant impact in Oxford.
Defensive coordinator Pete Golding pushed for the Bayou State star out of Edna Karr High as a focal point in the latest recruiting class.
“I really like coach Joyner. He matches my energy. He’s real cool. I can relate to him (Golding). I can see that he knows about Louisiana,” Corey Adams told Rivals last summer.
“He’s a real cool dude. I asked him about his life story, becoming the youngest NFL head coach and everything about his career up until now.”
