Ole Miss Football and LSU Tigers Skyrocket to the Top of Transfer Portal Rankings

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are rolling on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program's Transfer Portal haul skyrocketing into the top-three over the last 24 hours.

Ole Miss officials have been active in both roster retention and Transfer Portal activity after the program's College Football Playoff appearance with the Rebels quickly carryign the momentum across January.

It started with the program announcing star running back Kewan Lacy would return for the 2026 season after inking a new deal with Ole Miss and has since had a ripple effect in the free agent market.

“You see what Kewan is made of, what this team is made of,” Ole Miss kicker Lucas Carneiro told On3 Sports following the season-ending loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“It’s the reason so many guys are going to be back next year. We’re going to build on this.”

The Ole Miss star running back was one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 13-2 Rebels - holding a season line of 306 attempts for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Now, Ole Miss currently holds the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America with 17 signees heading to Oxford this offseason.

Golding and Co. are one spot below the LSU Tigers, but Lane Kiffin and Co. currently hold 28 signees in their haul, according to the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings.

The Transfer Portal Additions [17]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

The Recent Signee: WR Darrell Gill Jr. (Syracuse)

Gill checks in as the No. 6 rated wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the top-ranked available pass-catcher at the time of his commitment with the Rebels landing an elite weapon on offense.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining as multiple SEC schools piqued his interest - namely Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. (82) celebrates after catching the ball against Washington State Cougars during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

Now, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels land the coveted pass-catcher after Gill went public with a commitment to the program on Wednesday night - adding to the talented receiver haul this month via the portal window.

