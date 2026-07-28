The 3 Games That Will Define Ole Miss’ 2026 Football Season

The Ole Miss Rebels take the field in less than two months, and the games are stacking up. With talent across the board in the Southeastern Conference, there are more questions than ever around which game will be the hardest.

The Texas Longhorns have the most preseason awards. The LSU Tigers have the former Ole Miss head coach. Missouri has some great Ole Miss transfers. The Georgia Bulldogs are always a tough game. And Auburn has a lot of players now on the Ole Miss roster. Each team presents a new challenge, and the Rebels have their work cut out for them.

It might not be a fair question to ask which game will be the toughest, but the defining games, that is a question worth answering.

The LSU Tigers on September 19 in Oxford, Mississippi

Joe Foucha tackles Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Pete Golding has one way to start the season off with a bang, here it is. LSU and Ole Miss have a rivalry that extends far beyond the SEC; the Magnolia Bowl could be an indicator of a legitimate conference contender.

A win here would give Ole Miss momentum heading into its first road SEC game at Florida, while a loss would put pressure on the rest of the season, specifically in the conference.

LSU is expected to be one of the SEC’s top teams again; this could be one of the defining games early in September.

The Texas Longhorns on October 24 in Austin, Texas

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All preseason, there has been comparison between the two programs. Texas is expected to remain one of college football’s elite programs, and winning in the Longhorns' stadium might be the Rebels’ hardest challenge of the season.

If Ole Miss can head back to Oxford with a win, it would immediately strengthen the Rebels’ College Football Playoff resume and prove that they can compete with championship-caliber teams in an away setting. If the Rebels can head into this game undefeated, this matchup could determine whether they are viewed as SEC favorites or simply contenders.

The Georgia Bulldogs on November 7 in Oxford, Mississippi

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Harrison Wallace III carries the ball as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden chases in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A long-awaited game since the matchup in the Sugar Bowl, it's either going to be a game of proven dominance or revenge from the Bulldogs. By early November, the season has been established, and the conference’s top teams are trying to hold on for the final games, each one carrying more weight.

Georgia has consistently set the SEC standard, so hosting the Bulldogs could give the Rebels a chance to control their own finale late in the season.

If the Rebels are still a CFP contender, this game could determine an SEC Championship position as well as a national seeding. This could become the defining win of Pete Golding’s first season.

Each game will pose a new challenge, but these three matchups will be crucial for the Rebels' success.

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