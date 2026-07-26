Biggest Decision Facing Ole Miss Coach Pete Golding Before Camp Begins

With Ole Miss roughly 50 days from kickoff and fall camp set to open in early August at the Manning Center Practice Fields, Pete Golding has spent the summer narrowing a long list of roster questions down to one that matters most: who protects Trinidad Chambliss's blind side.

The Situation at Right Tackle

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) takes the field with his teammates before playing the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Golding's offensive line is already largely sorted out. Center Brycen Sanders will start as one of the most stable elements in this group; guards Patrick Kutas and Delano Townsend add the necessary experience on the inside, while left tackle Terez Davis has been praised by Golding more than anybody during this offseason.

According to Golding, Davis plays left tackle "as good as I can remember anybody playing," adding that he is now making progress from an excellent spring season and an equally productive summer when Davis managed to show his best physical form, bench pressing 425 pounds. The only place that is not yet decided is right tackle, but judging by the comments, this discussion will continue up until August. There is no hurry for Golding to make a decision here, as Chambliss, who was named Sugar Bowl MVP, carries heavy hopes for this upcoming season and needs protection.

Reorganizing the Secondary

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) rushes with the ball towards Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding does not face this problem with his offensive line alone. He will need to address the changes to his secondary that occurred this past off-season due to transfers and graduating players, and putting this squad together will be among his first decisions to make.

The transfer portal talent Golding brought in, including Jalyn Crawford, Edwin Joseph, and Sharif Denson, will help him to do so, but the defense in general has a reputation for being one of the team’s weaker parts. Last year's squad had problems with pass defense, and determining who will take up their positions will be one of Golding's largest challenges entering the new season. Golding is adamant that his current defense be more similar to the stellar 2024 defense than last year’s.

Portal reload ranked second in the nation

Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding speaks during a CFP and Fiesta Bowl press conference at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With 29 new transfers this off-season, Golding has one of the most talented rosters that Ole Miss has ever had in the modern era. Having depth like that is a bonus, but it also means that Golding's decisions for his two-deep roster are a bit more significant than if he had a roster lacking depth. Every time he starts a player, it sends a message that he trusts that individual, and that is going to be important with his tough schedule coming up this year.

These are not the kinds of decisions that Golding is going to be able to make from a depth chart that’s on paper. He’s spent the spring and summer evaluating his personnel, but it’s only when camp starts and the guys start pounding each other with their pads that he’s going to really know. How he decides the right tackle situation is going to determine how much the Rebels rely on Chambliss and their passing game during the season’s first few weeks.

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