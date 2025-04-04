Ole Miss Football Heavily 'In The Mix' for Coveted Four-Star Quarterback Target
Warrington (Pa.) La Salle College four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar continues navigating a rigorous recruiting process with multiple top schools battling it out for his services.
Sidwar backed off of a commitment to Rutgers in October where his recruitment took off with Ole Miss and several other programs entering the mix.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has now wrapped up three spring visits with the Ole Miss Rebels, Syracuse Orange and Missouri Tigers each getting one of their own.
Now, the four-star quarterback has the trio of schools heavily "in the mix" with the Rebels looking to continue their push for the priority target. The UCLA Bruins are also a team on Sidwar's radar, according to On3 Sports.
Kiffin and Co. remain on the hunt for a signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Sidwar emerging as a player firmly on the program's radar.
After a standout junior campaign with 2,747 passing yards on 220 completions, the Pennsylvania native has become a coveted target on the recruiting scene. He also tossed for 31 touchdowns on the year.
Now, he's one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects yet to be committed to a program as it currently stands.
Sidwar has Ole Miss, Missouri, Syracuse, UCLA and Iowa among the schools he will be taking a closer look into before going public with a commitment decision.
The Rebels will continue looking to make an impression this offseason with multiple programs preparing to battle against the Syracuse program that is viewed as the "favorite" currently.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue working through Spring Camp in Oxford with the program utilizing the practice schedule to its advantage with multiple prospects visiting for in-person trips.
