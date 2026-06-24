Ole Miss Football Lands Another Major Recruiting Win

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and the Rebels coaching staff have been on a tear recently in the high school recruiting class, doing an excellent job of keeping some of the top Mississippi high school players in state.

The Rebels landed Antonio Berry, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman out of Tupelo High School, who has the size and frame to become an excellent player at the college level.

Berry is ranked as a top 32 recruit in the 2027 class and is the fourth-ranked player in the state of Mississippi for the 2027 recruiting class. Berry is also one of the highest ranked offensive linemen in the entire country.

Ole Miss Wins Major Recruiting Battle

Tupelo's Head Coach Jason Miller holds back offensive lineman Antonio Berry (77) during a tense moment between teams after Tupelo lost the MHSAA Class 7A state championship title game against Gulfport at Davis Wade Stadium, in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Berry was highly sought after, as he held offers from some of the biggest football programs in the country. Berry held 24 offers and went on several recruiting visits, including trips to some of Ole Miss’ SEC foes like LSU, Alabama, Florida, and Kentucky.

Golding and his staff have made it abundantly clear that the motto “Best in the Sip, Stay in the Sip” is on full display, as Ole Miss has signed three of the top four players in Mississippi for the 2027 class, with the Rebels also projected to land the fourth, Caden Moss.

Picking up Berry is a huge momentum shift, as this will likely encourage other players from Mississippi to stay home and play for the Rebels rather than join neighboring programs like Ole Miss’ rivals Mississippi State, LSU, or Alabama.

Berry Joins Promising 2027 Class

Tupelo's offensive lineman Antonio Berry (77) and Gulfport's defensive lineman Javon Anderson (3) go head-to-head during the MHSAA Class 7A state championship title game at Davis Wade Stadium, in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the commitment of Berry, the Rebels now hold 18 commits for the 2027 class, which includes nine four-star players and four three-star players, according to 247Sports.

This places Ole Miss as the 19th-best class for 2027 according to 247Sports rankings and the 16th-best class in the composite rankings. A composite ranking combines the ratings from major recruiting services such as 247Sports, Rivals, and On3 into an evaluation.

All signs point to Pete Golding continuing to emphasize both high school recruiting and the transfer portal, while former head coach Lane Kiffin primarily leaned on the transfer portal during his time at Ole Miss.

The Rebels still aren’t done yet, as Ole Miss leads for the third-ranked player in Mississippi, Caden Moss, who would join Berry on the offensive line, as the trend of in state talent continues to build up the Rebels’ 2027 class.

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