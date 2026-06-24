Ole Miss Football's Top Recruit Just Cannot Make Up His Mind



The Ole Miss Rebels thought they were bidding farwell to four-star defensive lineman commit Ben’Jarvius Shumaker this morning after he flipped to the Colorado Buffaloes.

But within hours, the defensive lineman was back in the red and blue.

On March 6, 2026, Shumaker committed to the Rebels, but later switched his commitment to the Buffaloes on June 23. Within the day, the four-star commit changed his mind returning to the Rebels and brought it to social media.

Ben’Jarvius Shumaker Apologizes to Ole Miss Fans

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I apologize for any confusion that may have come over the last several hours," he wrote. "This process has reaffirmed for me that Ole Miss is where I am meant to be. I believe in the vision for the program, the relationships my family and I have built in Oxford, and the opportunity!"

Here's a look at the post:

I apologize for any confusion that may have come over the last several hours. This process has reaffirmed for me that Ole Miss is where I am meant to be. I believe in the vision for the program, the relationships my family and I have built in Oxford, and the opportunity!!🔒🦈 pic.twitter.com/eILZ51cBFv — 𝙱𝚎𝚗’𝙹𝚊𝚛𝚟𝚒𝚞𝚜 𝙹. 𝚂𝚑𝚞𝚖𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚛”4🌟” (@BenJarviuxx) June 24, 2026

What He Realized

Ole Miss is close to home, family, and friends are within hours instead of flights, making him more inclined to remain in the state that raised him.

Speaking of in-state, the Rebels have prioritized Mississippi natives in their recruiting, keeping talent local.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With NIL, social media, and constant communication with coaches, he most likely used Ole Miss as a placeholder to gauge more exciting schools until signing day. In the post, the defensive linemen told the public he would “officially shut down my recruitment,” exciting Rebel Nation as we hold the final change. Stating that his recruitment is done shows how quickly things can come to light.

Maybe Shumaker wanted the thrill of a new opportunity, but quickly recognized the opportunity was in front of him the whole time.

What He is Expected to do for the Rebels



Mississippi Rebels defense lines up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders defense in the first half in the 2022 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Sitting as the No. 3 player in Mississippi and No. 9 defensive lineman in the 2027 class, Shumaker would have been a tremendous loss. But that leaves us now with the question, what will he bring to the Rebels?

Sitting at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, he is already one of the highest-rated defensive line prospects in the 2027 class. His sheer size makes him a physical lineman capable of competing against programs like the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Texas Longhorns. Shumaker comes in with the desirable frame to add more weight without sacrificing skill.

It comes as no surprise that he will be disruptive; the best defense comes when linemen can create pressure without blitzing. Schumacher has proven to have the ability to find gaps and live in rival backfields. In 2025, he accumulated 113 tackles, 24 of which were tackles for loss, eight and a half sacks, and one forced fumble.

He allows the Rebels to remain strong as the current defensive line continues. While his commitment is one season away, he is a key prospect that other recruits are looking at. His return to Ole Miss might push other players to compete for a spot on the team or intrigue them to ask more questions about the why of going back.

Ole Miss defensive end Kam Franklin is seen during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With all of his offers, and a tough day for the recruit, Rebel Nation is glad he decided to conclude his endeavors and stay here in Mississippi. Now we wait to see if the pen will hit the paper on the National Letter of Intent.

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