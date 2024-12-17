Ole Miss Football Lands Transfer Commitment From Oklahoma State WR De'Zhaun Stribling
Ole Miss football has been on a hot streak in the transfer portal as of late.
The Rebels have added seven players through the transfer portal, with Missouri running back Kewan Lacy committing just last night.
The list grew to eight players on Tuesday as it was reported that former Oklahoma State wideout De'Zhaun Stribling committed to Ole Miss. Stribling is rated as a four-star transfer and should play a big role in the Rebels' receiving room next season.
A member of the class of 2021, Stribling was rated as a three-star recruit and committed to play at Washington State. In his two years in Pullman, he hauled in 95 catches for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns before transferring to Oklahoma State in the 2023 offseason. Despite suffering a season-ending injury four games into the 2023 season, Stribling caught 66 passes for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns.
Stribling will make an immediate impact in Lane Kiffin's offense, especially with the departures of Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins. He was recorded as the fastest player in the nation in Week 5, being recorded running at 22.3 miles on a 77-yard flea-flicker touchdown against Kansas State. To say this would be a big addition would be an understatement. Stribling has elite versatility, and is a perfect fit for the Rebels' offense.
Ole Miss OnSI will have all recruting and transfer portal news as it breaks. Make sure to follow along for any and all updates.