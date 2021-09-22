Lane Kiffin Only Follows Two Accounts On Instagram, But Who They Are Might Surprise You

September 22, 2021
Lane Kiffin Follows Two Accounts On Instagram: Arch Manning and Matt Corral

The offensive-minded head coach has a focus on quarterbacks on his Instagram account.
Author:

Lane Kiffin's social media presence is perhaps the most-recognized among college coaches in America.

That has been said for his Twitter account for years, but on Tuesday night, it was his Instagram account that was making headlines.

Kiffin hasn't been on Instagram for very long. In fact, his first (and only) post on the app came a week ago of an empty Vaught-Hemingway Stadium during game preparations for the Tulane Green Wave.

Kiffin may not have spent a ton of time on the social media app, but he has amassed 16,000 followers in his time there. It's under the "following" category, however, where Kiffin made some news this week.

READ MORE: Running Back Jerrion Ealy Isn't Satisfied Heading Into Matchup With Alabama

If you click to view the accounts Kiffin is following on Instagram, two names appear: Matt Corral and Arch Manning.

Ole Miss is listed in the running for the coveted quarterback recruit Manning, and Manning has a visit scheduled in Oxford for Oct. 23 when the Rebels play host to LSU. He will also be in attendance on Oct. 2 when Ole Miss travels to Tuscaloosa for an Alabama visit.

The jury is still out on where Manning will sign when his high school career at Isidore Newman (La.) is concluded, but one thing is for sure: the Rebel head coach is keeping a close watch on the quarterback as he narrows down his school choices.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

