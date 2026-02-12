Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Granted Eligibility in Major Move for Rebels

After over seven hours in a Calhoun County courthouse in Pittsboro (Miss.), Judge Robert Whitwell granted injunction to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss which will allow him to suit up for the Rebels in 2026.

Chambliss finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2025 after leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals where he totaled 30 touchdowns; surging as one of the top signal-callers in America.

Ole Miss had taken preparations if Chambliss was not to play the 2026 season where the program brought in Auburn transfer quarterback Deuce Knight - a former five-star in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, Pete Golding and Co. have their guy with Chambliss granted injunction.

Judge Whitwell said in his lengthy decision that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Chambliss a medical redshirt season for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State prior to making his decision final on Thursday evening.

Chambliss will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores, fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss has been GRANTED a preliminary injunction, giving him an additional year of eligibility. The NCAA is likely to appeal the decision from Mississippi judge Robert Whitwell.



For now, he is eligible for the 2026 season. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 12, 2026

Once Chambliss' initial ruling was denied, Ole Miss revealed a statement via social media in support of their quarterback.

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts,” a statement from Ole Miss said. “The NCAA staff and subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions.

"Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level.

“Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”

Now, Chambliss is back in business with the Rebels after a filing has been made in Mississippi court.

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss last month following a College Football Playoff run. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride.

“And, hopefully, I get to do it again next year.”

