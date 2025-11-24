Ole Miss Football Quarterback Provides Definitive Statement Amid Lane Kiffin Buzz
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remains in the spotlight with a College Football Playoff within arms reach alongside the "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" heating up.
In what has emerged as a three-team race for Kiffin with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators in pursuit, his future in Oxford remains in limbo.
But a decision timeline is now in place amid the recent buzz.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
No. 6 Ole Miss will wrap up the regular season on Friday morning against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with an opportunity to cap off the season with an 11-1 record and further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances.
Now, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has provided a statement on the situation surrounding Kiffin and the program's thought process heading into Egg Bowl week.
"To our fans, this team is completely locked in, living in the moment, and staying true to our 1-0 mindset for the Egg Bowl and future games," Chambliss wrote via x.
"We are unbothered by anything about next year and fully trusting Coach Kiffin’s leadership to keep us moving toward our goals!"
Ole Miss remains within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth with the locker room tuning out the chatter surrounding Kiffin.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Ole Miss will return to action on Friday for a Week 14 clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.
