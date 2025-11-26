Ole Miss Football 'Reaching Out To Candidates' Amid LSU, Florida Push for Lane Kiffin
There is no bigger name in the coaching carousel this cycle than Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as America awaits a decision from the coveted shot-caller.
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic 2025 season with a College Football Playoff berth inching closer, but Kiffin continues flirting with the idea of departing Oxford.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as threats to lure Kiffin out of the Magnolia State as the coaching carousel heats up in November.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
But a decision will have to wait until Saturday.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
LSU has picked up momentum, according to multiple reports, with Ole Miss now vetting potential replacements if Kiffin were to depart for either LSU or Florida.
"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Yahoo Sports wrote.
"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."
Now, as "Decision Day" inches closer for Kiffin, Ole Miss is making sure to cover all bases with potential replacements in line if the program is forced to go down that route.
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall has emerged as a potential candidate for Ole Miss - but the Auburn Tigers are also intensifying their pursuit as the favorites.
"Ole Miss has been actively in conversations with Jon Sumrall's representatives and I fully believe Jon Sumrall has been waiting for clarity on this job before he makes a move on others - and he's a favorite for Auburn, among others," Rivals' Ben Garrett said via the OM Spirit Podcast.
"I know it for a fact that Ole Miss has already gone very far down the road with Jon Sumrall... Ole Miss would also want to talk to other candidates."
No. 7 Ole Miss will return to action on Friday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a decision from Kiffin set to come roughly 24 hours later.
More Ole Miss New:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.